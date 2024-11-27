India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], November 27: Lotus Botanicals, a pioneer in pure natural extracts, is thrilled to announce the launch of "HydraMelt Body Creams", an innovative line of products that break the cycle of dryness and deliver deep, lasting moisturisation.

These first-of-its-kind HydraMelt Body Creams, made with 100% Pure Butters from natural ingredients like Cocoa, Murumuru, Shea, Olive penetrate deep into the skin, locking in moisture for hours and ensuring that skin remains soft, nourished all day long.

The advanced formula of HydraMelt Body Creams uses nature's most restorative and nourishing ingredients to fight intense winter driven skin concerns like - dryness, flaky skin, irritation and dehydration.

With its new offering, Lotus Botanicals has created "as-pure-as-it-gets" formulas that effectively give hydrated & rejuvenated skin every single day. Unlike traditional moisturizing solutions, HydraMelt Body Creams absorb quickly, delivering an immediate boost of moisture without any greasy residue.

Speaking on the concept behind the launch, Nitin Passi, Chairman of Lotus Botanicals, said, "Beauty is about finding balance! The innovative HydraMelt technology addresses the need for long-lasting moisture and appeals to modern consumers who seek efficient, hassle-free skincare. Our unique HydraMelt Body Creams pack 100% Pure Butters in an easy to apply cream format on a daily basis. With HydraMelt, we are proud to offer a product that not only feels luxurious but also ensures long-lasting hydration. It's a perfect harmony between indulgence and functionality."

HydraMelt Body Creams are currently available in an array of 4 effective variants. Each offering a sensorial experience that nurtures the skin while solving for a relevant skin concern.

Starting 25th Nov 2024 consumers can purchase HydraMelt Body Creams directly from the Lotus Botanicals Website and at leading marketplaces nationwide.

About Lotus Botanicals:

Lotus Botanicals is dedicated to creating high-quality, natural skincare products that harness the power of botanicals. With a commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing, Lotus Botanicals aims to provide effective solutions that enhance the natural beauty of every individual.

