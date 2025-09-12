SMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12: LPS Global School, Noida, a forward-thinking institution dedicated to nurturing academic excellence, creativity,and ethical leadership announced its pioneering integration of value-based education into every aspect of its curriculum and culture. By making ethical decision-making, social responsibility, and respect for others central to student development, the school is redefining holistic learning in the Delhi-NCR region.

The school's curriculum thoughtfully incorporates literature, history, and social studies to help students engage with moral dilemmas, ethical principles, empathy, and compassion. Through debates, reflective activities, and discussions, learners are encouraged to critically evaluate their own values and embrace diverse perspectives.

Led by Principal Mahuya Mandal, an academician with over 27 years of experience, and Chairman Manish Yadav, an IIT Delhi alumnus, LPS Global School promotes inclusive education rooted in the belief that every individual deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential--regardless of background or circumstance.

At LPS Global School, we have wholeheartedly embraced this paradigm shift. By equipping students with emotional intelligence alongside academic excellence, we are preparing them for an unpredictable future filled with both challenges and opportunities," said Manish Yadav, Chairman, and Mahuya Mandal, Principal, LPS Global School.

In line with this vision, the school runs leadership workshops and student councils focusing on goal-setting, conflict resolution, communication, and teamwork--transforming emotional intelligence into practical leadership skills. Students are empowered to lead with empathy, integrity, and vision while becoming responsible global citizens equipped to navigate complex challenges with cultural competence and social awareness.

This commitment to academic excellence and innovation has earned the institution several prestigious awards, including:

- Outstanding K-12 School in Delhi-NCR by Hindustan Times

- Ranked No. 1 in Uttar Pradesh for the Most Effective Blended Learning Model by Education Today

These accolades underscore LPS Global School's reputation as a premier educational institution in North India, setting benchmarks in academic rigor, innovative pedagogy, and inclusive values-based learning.

