Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 24: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, today announced its partnership with Critical Manufacturing, the provider of innovative, future-ready Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES). The strategic alliance initially sees the companies working with the multi-national engineering group, Danfoss, to implement a comprehensive digital framework that harnesses cutting-edge technologies and next-gen capabilities. LTTS works with plant operators worldwide to optimize efficiency, improve productivity, and simplify operations while ensuring compliance with global sustainability standards. The Critical Manufacturing MES is designed from the ground-up to embrace Industry 4.0 technologies and provide a comprehensive pathway to smart manufacturing of sophisticated and complex products. Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology Services, said, "The advanced Critical Manufacturing MES complements our industry-leading technology services. Our combined expertise and understanding of the markets we serve, supported by the most modern MES platform for Industry 4.0 success, will enable us to drive better business outcomes for our manufacturing and industrial clients." The selection of the Critical Manufacturing MES is part of a Smart Manufacturing Journey for Danfoss, with aims to achieve greater visibility, create transparency, enhance quality, secure IT/OT operations, and faster time to market. The platform will help standardize operations and processes to improve business process outcomes, compliance, and risk management. "We selected the Critical Manufacturing MES because of its best of suite capabilities that allows users to take advantage of different functionalities within the same unified architecture which is expected from a modern MOM platform," comments Tarun Chopra, Sr. Director, Head of Manufacturing Service, Danfoss Group IT. "The product has been designed for the future and will enable us to drive innovation within our business. The improvement in operational efficiency and cost management control gives us a clear return on investment and will enable us to respond more quickly to changing market demands." Danfoss has a large global presence with 97 factories in more than 20 countries worldwide. The initial MES deployment will be within the Danfoss Climate Solutions segment. This segment is focused on leading the way to a greener future with integrated, energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions that enhance sustainability across areas including buildings, cold chains, industry, and infrastructure. LTTS offers consulting, engineering, and implementation services to drive global digital transformation initiatives across sectors including semiconductors, electronics, medical devices, and discrete manufacturing. These are sectors where the Critical Manufacturing MES offers rich functionality and is recognized as being one of the most innovative, flexible, and comprehensive platforms to support businesses on their journey to Industry 4.0. Chopra continues, "While the Critical Manufacturing MES is being implemented in our Climate Solutions segment, we are also in the process of defining a global MES roadmap. The ease of deployment of the platform and its performance is an important element as we continue our pathway to digitalization and standardization throughout the global Danfoss group."

"The use of DevOps within our platform means that new functionality and upgrades can be quickly and easily deployed and new sites added, ensuring the system is always future-ready," comments Augusto Vilarinho, Head of Global Sales at Critical Manufacturing. "This supports Danfoss, LTTS and Critical Manufacturing's aligned visions to take manufacturing to a future state that will deliver new benchmarks in the levels of efficiency, quality, agility, and sustainability." "The Danfoss digitalization project is an important starting point for our partnership. Going forward, we will work together to uncover opportunities and drive better business outcomes for our joint global customers. Together, we will engineer a sustainable tomorrow and build a better future for the world," adds LTTS' COO Abhishek Sinha. Critical Manufacturing works closely with a strong network of certified global partners to ensure customers have access to domain and application experts and are supported throughout their projects. Vilarinho concludes, "This is an exciting time for our companies, and we are looking forward to a long relationship with Danfoss and LTTS as a strategic partner. I strongly believe that together we will reach new goals and raise the bar for manufacturing worldwide."

