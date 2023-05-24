New Delhi, May 24: A new study by MS University's Department of Statistics has revealed alarming statistics about Reel addiction among the young generation. It claims that the students spend most of their screen time (nearly 60%) watching reels or short videos on other social media platforms.

The average Reel viewing time amounts to almost 3 hours daily. Since the average length of a Reel is around 15 seconds, students are watching around 360-480 reels within 1.5 - 2 hours daily. As watching reels has become the new normal, these numbers are bound to jump further. Barcelona or Project 92: Instagram Bringing Text-Based App P92 To Compete With Twitter, Here's All You Need To Know.

The study titled, 'Short videos and student mental health: An investigation' reveals that all social media platforms are designed to keep users hooked. This includes features like infinite scroll, autoplay, and personalized content. This strategy works very successfully for Gen Z (8 to 23-year-olds).

The effortless consumption keeps kids hooked for extended periods. Over 60% of male students Reels for nearly 2-3 hours. In comparison, 40% of females did the same. While 75% of students admitted to spending less time with family/ friends, 65% saw a decline in physical activities.

The Reel addiction is affecting students' concentration, attention span and overall well-being. Up to 65% of students also reported feeling guilty after long Reel-watching stretches. While Reels offer an escape from the real world, it also leads to negative emotions and serious mental health issues. US Cybersecurity Mission in Mumbai With Agenda To Resolve Growing Cyber Threats.

Additional dangers include bad sleep quality due to exposure to blue light emissions, reduced attention span, and trouble in maintaining concentration on longer-form content. Mindless scrolling can impact short-term memory.

