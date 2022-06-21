Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115) (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced that it has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India as it fared extremely well across parameters like credibility, respect, fairness, pride and employee camaraderie along with high global Trust Index(c) Survey Score.

Great Place to Work-Certified™ is the global authority on building and sustaining workplace culture. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries, across all six continents, mission touching more than 10,000 organizations every year.

83 per cent Employee Participation in the Survey marked the trust that employees have in the organisation that their feedback will be acted upon.

81 per cent Of the Employees applauded Management for demonstrating Care for employee wellbeing during the Covid Period.

Amit Chadha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, L&T Technology said, "At LTTS, we encourage our workforce to increase their expertise by making them empowered in various roles and enhance their contribution to society. This has helped in creating a productive work environment and a leadership pipeline comprising of problem-solving, trustworthy, self-confident, and passionate employees. To be Great Place to Work-Certified™ is a testament to the efforts that every member of the LTTS family has put in, to make it a preferred workplace for engineers. It also validates, how we continue to progress on building a strong organization culture which is aligned to our Values."

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle.

Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 20,800 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 89 innovation labs as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.ltts.com/

