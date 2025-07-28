BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 28: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in engineering and technology services, today announced a major milestone in its Tech segment with the signing of a ~$60 million multi-year agreement with a prominent U.S. based provider of wireless telecommunications services. This strategic engagement will see LTTS delivering advanced network software development and application engineering solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, LTTS will provide crucial engineering services, including R&D lab integration, new product development, and functionality testing for the customer's network software automation platforms. Additionally, LTTS will establish a delivery center in the United States to further support and enhance project delivery. The engagement will leverage LTTS' capabilities in Smart World Connectivity and next generation networks to drive cutting-edge innovations for the client.

This deal underscores the strength of the decade-long partnership between LTTS and the client, built on consistent collaboration and innovation. LTTS' proactive investments in cutting-edge labs, custom solutions, and nearshore centers were instrumental in securing the engagement, reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to delivering value-driven engineering expertise.

LTTS is also looking ahead to expanding its service offerings for the client by integrating AI-powered test automation platforms to streamline new product development and enhance operational efficiency.

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, commented on the development stating, "This new agreement in our Tech segment with such a prestigious Telecommunications leader reinforces our longstanding relationship and shared vision in next-generation communications, network automation, and AI. By leveraging our Smart World connectivity solutions along with our extensive expertise in enterprise 5G rollouts and telecom innovations, we are proud to contribute toward achieving the client's strategic goals."

