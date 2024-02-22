BusinessWire India

Athens [Greece]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eurolife FFH, a leading insurance company in Athens, Greece powered by Fairfax Digital Services, to establish first-of-its-kind Gen AI and Digital Hub in Athens and dedicated facilities in Poland, Europe and Mumbai, India. The MoU was signed by Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, Alexandros Sarrigeorgiou, Chairman & CEO, Eurolife FFH Insurance Group and Sanjay Tugnait, President & Chief Executive Officer, Fairfax Digital Services, in the presence of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece at the residence of Greek Ambassador in Delhi. This announcement also aligns with the Government of India's newly introduced "Anusandhan" scheme, aimed at catalyzing innovation and research within the technology and startup ecosystem.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Is Fit, Says NCA After Indian Cricketer Opts Out of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarter-final Due to Back Pain: Report.

As a part of this association, Eurolife FFH will set up Generative AI and Digital Hub in Athens to develop innovative solutions for insurance businesses in Greece and LTIMindtree will provide deep domain expertise and support from its dedicated facilities in Poland and Mumbai. Professionals from both the companies will jointly undergo specialized training in Generative AI and Digital Transformation to develop cutting edge products and services that will enhance customer experience and operational efficiency for businesses across insurance, banking, shipping, and manufacturing industries.

Alexandros Sarrigeorgiou, CEO of Eurolife FFH, said, "This partnership is aligned with our ambition of leveraging the power of advanced technology to deliver innovation for our customers and partners. Our goal is to innovate; specifically in the insurance space, and push boundaries to create solutions that meet evolving needs of customers across various other industries. This collaboration is a step towards a future where Gen AI and digital innovation will drive business success and enhance customers' experience."

Also Read | Vivo Y200e Launched in India With '120Hz AMOLED' Display; Know Price, Specifications, Features and Other Details of Vivo's New Mid-Range Smartphone.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, "Our collaboration with Eurolife FFH forms a crucial part of our strategic roadmap, aimed at driving transformative growth for businesses by unlocking the true potential of Gen AI. By merging LTIMindtree's innovation capabilities with Eurolife FFH's domain expertise, we are staging a platform for an accelerated adoption of new technologies to address the industry's most pressing challenges, while establishing new benchmarks in both domestic and international markets."

Sanjay Tugnait, President, and CEO of Fairfax Digital Services, said, "As Greece and India unite in establishing a Gen AI and Digital Hub, our collaboration transcends borders and algorithms. Together, we engineer a convergence of technological prowess, laying the foundations for creating leading edge industry solutions to enable revenue generation and cost optimization for businesses with a focus on enhancing customer experience. This partnership exemplifies the fusion of diverse cultures and shared visions, which will shape the future landscape of artificial intelligence and digital transformation."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)