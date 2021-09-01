Jakarta [Indonesia], September 1 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Leading rluxury fashions distributo and retailer GCG Asia Designs announced today in an official announcement, that Dewi Gunawan has been appointed as GCG Asia Designs CEO to helm the expansion into the US and East-Asian markets.

"We are proud to announce the appointment of an esteemed trailblazer in the fashion world who has shown her expertise, panache and mettle throughout her career in the fashion industry. She has been a well sought after fashion guru and consultant and we are confident she is the best person to take the group to the next level as GCG Asia's CEO," said GCG Asia Designs Group Chairman Martin Yaw Foo Hoe.

The new CEO of GCG Asia Designs said of her appointment, "I am thrilled to start the next phase of my long career in fashion at the helm of GCG Asia. The group has always been more than just about luxury fashion and retail. I have always dreamed of being a curator of beautiful fashion pieces and my passion for this hasn't waned. I'm encouraged that GCG Designs Asia Group is supportive of my vision for the future of this esteemed company," said Dewi Gunawan, GCG Asia's CEO.

For almost two decades, GCG Asia Designs Group was a pioneer in distributing high fashion designer wear in South East Asian markets particularly in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. GCG Asia Designs Group now distributes and retails over 100 designer fashion and lifestyle in six countries mainly in capital cities in Asia. In 2020 GCG Asia Designs Group branched into the food and beverage sector with the launch of a high-end cafe chain in Kuala Lumpur.

However, a planned launch in Singapore was withdrawn due to pandemic conditions. Gunawan admitted the GCG's withdrawal was a set-back.

"2020 was a challenging year for GCG Asia Designs Group. We had to hold back on a lot of plans but with 2021 now in the third quarter, we are taking perspective. We took it as an opportunity to review and pivot to areas where we had neglected. We made a big push into online sales, e-commerce and digitalised our services including transforming our customer service. We are in a stronger position now than before 2020. As CEO I will cement this transformation for the next decade of growth," said GCG Asia Designs CEO, Dewi Gunawan.

As GCG Asia's CEO, Gunawan has plans to push forward to modernise the luxury shopping experience by incorporating the latest technology into its operations including artificial intelligence.

"Today's customers are very demanding and emerging markets like Vietnam and Cambodia offer us an incredible opportunity to stake a claim and lay the groundwork. Our calling card is a highly personalised style and choices, and I believe that using data and intelligence will give us insights into customer needs and will identify relevant buying trends that will be a key driver for sales," said GCG Asia Designs's CEO Dewi Gunawan.

The group also has plans for expand emphasis into up-and-coming designers in the region such as brands and labels like LATEST NEWS, MoNeyGame, Legit Asia, #Broker, and SCAM. "From the very beginning of my career, I have always looked for new and fresh designers and talent. I look forward to championing new creative forces in the region and talent and bringing that to the US," said the new CEO of GCG Asia Designs, Dewi Gunawan.

The new CEO of GCG Asia Designs also revealed that the group will launch an upcoming online fashion AR experience to highlight Indonesian-based sustainable fashion brands under their stable. "The showcase will highlight Indonesia's continued innovation in eco-friendly and sustainable textiles and fabric development. We want to show how textiles and fabrics can be used to create new concepts and raise awareness, demonstrating how the link between the local textile industry and fashion designers can write a new chapter in Indonesian style," said GCG CEO Dewi Gunawan.

Company Information

GCG Asia Designs is a leading Indonesia-based retailer in luxury fashion and lifestyle brands with more than 100 top-class brands under its stable.

