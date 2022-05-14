New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI/PNN): Mad Club brings a big change in the retail trade segment by introducing modern fashion jewellery affordable for all. Mad Club is a pro-woman brand that celebrates freedom of choice and profusion by creating a vast artistic range and exquisite designs for the new-world woman.

India's jewellery industry contributed 7.5 per cent to India's GDP as of February 2021. The billion-dollar industry is also expected to employ a total of 8.22 million people by the end of this year. Vitally riding over the growing notion of the jewellery trade, Mad Club is bringing a pertinent shift in the way jewellery is perceived, entitled, and adorned across the globe.

As its strongest value proposition, the company offers inexpensive products that do not compromise on quality.

It has everything covered to deliver the most innovative and sustainable options that are proving to be the one-up choice for jewellery customers. The brand is proving to be the sector's powerhouse and suggests ample growth potential in the future.

It is pushing its sales and revenue figures every quarter to achieve new performance highs.

Mad Club stands out to be a progressive brand that pushes through innovation in technology, equal pay, and sustainable growth across the line of charge. Besides, it is able to offer economical designs and sustainable products that have a sensible value appeal that attracts younger women to the brand.

Their latest, trendy fashion accessories come in sustainable packaging, reducing plastic use. The affordable accessories are also paving the way towards women empowerment as women create the products for women.

With services like cash on delivery, free shipping, and easy return, they are seeing a massive increase in demand amongst the gen Z and Millenials. Their products have been received very well in the US market, and the brand is looking to expand its operation to the Middle East now.

This achievement of the trade goal is vital for the country. Although the industry has seen a 50 per cent growth in the last year, there was a considerable trade deficit due to the high imports. As the jewellery industry largely drives the imports, it becomes all the more important for India to support the brands like Mad Club.

With sustainable and affordable designs offered by Mad Club, the success of achieving the full potential of the industry is only a matter of when and not how.

