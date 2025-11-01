PNN

New Delhi [India], November 1: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is one person who has consistently has a rising fan base. She has been loved and cherished both on as well as off screen, appreciating each side of her personality. Being a mesmerising artist on screen and stage, her fans have been loyal to her art and perfection of performance.

As a part of her 2025 to do list she will be soon visiting the USA to meet and greet with her fans over there. Nationally produced by Atique Sheikh of Worldstar Entertainment, this tour will spread across 6 cities including Canada, Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Houston, Chicago and Boston. Meanwhile this tour is managed by Shreya Gupta from Crazyholic Entertainment India.

In a quick chat about all the admiration from her fans, Madhuri says, "It's honestly very humbling... When I started my journey I never imagined that the love and connection, which people feel through the screen would last for so many years. For me fans aren't just admirers, they are part of my story. They have seen me grow as an artist, as a woman, a mother and now even as a creator. I feel immense sense of gratitude that they have embraced every phase of my life with the same affection. What touches me the most is when people tell me my work made them smile, inspired and became a part of their own memories. Because that's what art is all about. Creating the emotions!! And there have been so many times when people have seen my movies and they have impacted their lives in some way or the other. Like I said that's all art is all about!! It's an exchange of emotions. And to still have that bond after so many years, it feels like a blessing and I never ever take that for granted."

Well, surely her fans must be excited to see her in the USA.

