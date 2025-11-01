New Delhi, November 1: Realme will soon introduce its next flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 8 Pro, in India. The device recently debuted in China, which features a Snapdragon processor and a triple rear camera setup co-engineered with Ricoh GR. The GT 8 series was unveiled in China on October 21, which included the Realme GT 8 Pro alongside the standard Realme GT 8 smartphones.

The Chinese variant of the Realme GT 8 Pro is offered in White, Green, and Blue colour options and measures around 76.87 mm in thickness. While Realme has not revealed the India launch date yet, reports suggest that the Realme GT 8 Pro is likely to debut in the country in November. As per a tipster (@heyitsyogesh), the Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to launch in India on November 20. iQOO 15 Launch in India on November 26 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, CEO Nipun Marya Says ‘Power That Pushes Limits’; Check Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 8 Pro Launch Date in India Tipped

Flagship smartphone launch schedule for India - Nov 13th : OnePlus 15 - Nov 18th : Oppo Find X9 series - Nov 20th : Realme GT 8 Pro - Nov 26th : iQOO 15 - Dec 1st week : Vivo X300 series Which phone are you most excited for?? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 30, 2025

Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications and Features

Realme GT 8 Pro is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor along with a dedicated HyperVision AI chip. Similar to the model launched in China, the Indian version of GT 8 Pro will also feature a rear camera system co-engineered with Ricoh GR for enhanced photography performance. Lava Agni 4 Launch Expected in November, Likely To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Processor; Check Rumoured Price, Other Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. It may offer a 144Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 7,000 nits, and a 3,200Hz touch sampling rate. As per a report of NDTV Profit, the Indian variant will likely retain the same camera setup as the Chinese model. It may include a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP telephoto camera with up to 120x digital zoom, along with a 32MP front camera. The GT 8 Pro is expected to feature a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV Profit), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2025 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).