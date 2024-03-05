New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended the Branch Manager, Central Bank of India, Gorakhpur Branch, in Dindori, Madhya Pradeesh, Rahul Singh Rajput, while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a complainant.

According to a press release, CBI registered a case on complaint against Branch Manager, Central Bank of India, Gorakhpur Branch, on allegations that accused demanded of bribe of Rs 8,000 from complainant to disburse the sanctioned KCC loan amounting to Rs 164,000.

CBI said it laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting bribe amount from the complainant.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of accused and an investigation is on. (ANI)

