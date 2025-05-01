PNN

New Delhi [India], May 1: The roads of Ahmedabad are about to witness a striking new presence. Magnus Motors, the trusted dealership for Citroen in the region, proudly unveiled the much-anticipated Dark Edition models of the Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross at its showroom - La Maison Citroen Ahmedabad. The exclusive launch event was graced by Dev Joshi, widely known for his role in "Baalveer," bringing excitement and star power to an evening celebrating innovation, style, and automotive excellence.

Also Read | Maharashtra Day 2025: Sonali Kulkarni Opens About Her Konkan Hiking Trail Achievement.

A New Era of Bold Design and French Comfort

Citroen's new Dark Edition lineup is a visual treat for car enthusiasts who appreciate bold aesthetics without compromising on comfort and performance. The striking black accents, sleek lines, and refined features make the C3 and Aircross stand out on the road, embodying the French carmaker's signature style, innovative design, and attention to detail.

Also Read | May 1, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date.

More than just good looks, these models boast enhanced features that offer a seamless blend of practicality and luxury. From tech-forward interiors to exceptional ride quality, Citroen's latest offerings are built to cater to modern-day drivers who seek both sophistication and substance.

Magnus Motors: The Trusted Citroen Destination in Ahmedabad

As Citroen continues to redefine mobility with its fresh approach to design and customer-centric technology, Magnus Motors stands tall as a dealership committed to delivering that vision to the people of Ahmedabad. Known for its top-tier service and a customer-first approach, Magnus Motors has quickly become the go-to choice for prospective car buyers looking for something unique and reliable.

The showroom itself - La Maison Citroen Ahmedabad - offers an inviting, premium atmosphere where customers can explore the Citroen lineup at their own pace. The staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always ready to assist in finding the perfect car that aligns with individual tastes and needs.

Speaking about the event, a spokesperson from Magnus Motors shared, "We are thrilled to introduce the Dark Edition of Citroen C3 and Aircross to our customers in Ahmedabad. These vehicles truly represent a perfect blend of form and function. Our goal is not just to sell cars, but to deliver a memorable experience to each customer who walks through our doors."

A Splash of Creativity at Magnus Motors

Magnus Motors introduced a unique "Paint the Citroen Car with Kids" activity during the launch - turning the spotlight on creativity, community, and childlike joy. This engaging initiative added a playful, memorable touch to the showroom experience.

Dev Joshi Paints the Town Dark - A Celebration to Remember

The launch of the Dark Edition series was more than just a car unveiling - it was a celebration of Citroen's evolving identity in India.

In a heartwarming and creative initiative, Magnus Motors introduced a unique "Paint the Citroen" activity, inviting children to join in the fun by painting a car alongside Dev Joshi. This special engagement highlighted Magnus Motors' commitment to creating community-driven experiences and making their showroom a place of joy, creativity, and family-friendly connection. The colorful contributions from the children symbolized the brand's vibrant and youthful spirit.

Fans and car lovers gathered to witness the occasion, engage with the cars up close, and enjoy exclusive test drives. The enthusiasm in the air was palpable as the audience connected with both the product and the personality behind the unveiling.

"Citroen has always been about bold choices and fresh perspectives," said Dev Joshi at the event. "I'm happy to be part of this exciting launch. The Dark Edition looks absolutely stunning and I'm sure it'll turn heads wherever it goes."

A Strategic Push Toward Regional Leadership

This launch marks a significant step in Magnus Motors' short-term goal to increase awareness about Citroen's unique offerings in Ahmedabad and neighboring areas. With a focus on style, comfort, and innovation, the dealership is positioning itself as more than just a showroom - it's becoming a hub for car lovers who want something beyond the ordinary.

In the long run, Magnus Motors aims to become the most trusted name for Citroen vehicles in the region by offering not just great products but also a consistently delightful buying and after-sales experience.

Citroen Cars: A Class Apart

Whether it's the sporty compactness of the C3 or the versatile spaciousness of the C3 Aircross, Citroen vehicles bring something fresh to the table. Engineered with customer comfort and driving pleasure in mind, both models are equipped with advanced features, plush interiors, and intuitive controls.

The Dark Edition enhances these features further, giving them a powerful visual identity that matches their strong performance on the road.

Visit Magnus Motors - Explore the Dark Edition Today

Magnus Motors invites all families, professionals, and car enthusiasts to La Maison Citroen Ahmedabad to experience the new Dark Edition lineup firsthand. From detailed walkthroughs to personalized test drives, the team is ready to help every visitor discover the car that fits their lifestyle.

For bookings and test drives, visit us at Sun Embark - GF, Under Sola Over Bridge, Sarkhej - Gandhinagar Hwy, Sola, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380061.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)