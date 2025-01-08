Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Auto maker Mahindra unveiled its state-of-the-art manufacturing and battery assembly facility at its Chakan plant, to producing next-generation Electric Origin SUVs.

The facility, strategically located within Mahindra's Chakan manufacturing hub, operates entirely on renewable energy and is a water-positive site, for sustainability and innovation.

As part of its Rs 16,000 crore investment plan for FY22-FY27, Mahindra has allocated Rs 4,500 crore to this new facility. The investment covers powertrain development, advanced manufacturing processes, and software integration, ensuring the production of high-quality electric vehicles (EVs) and components.

The EV manufacturing facility spans 88,000 square meters with features like a fully automated Press Shop, an AI-driven Body Shop, and an advanced robotic Paint Shops to ensure efficiency and quality.

Over 500 robots, monitored through IoT-based systems, manage operations with real-time insights and end-to-end traceability. Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) streamline material handling, reflecting Mahindra's focus on safety and reliability.

The facility also includes a world-class battery assembly line, designed to deliver high-performance and durable batteries. The compact line employs patented manufacturing processes, such as advanced pallet designs and hidden cell terminal welding for safety and precision.

Batteries at the plant undergoes multi-layered testing that simulates real-world conditions and includes IP67-rated ingress protection and real-time anomaly monitoring. This ensures robust performance and peace of mind for EV users.

Mahindra's EV hub also emphasizes inclusivity and skill development. It targets a 25 per cent gender diversity ratio, fostering a future-ready workforce.

The facility aligns with India's COP26 goals, furthering Mahindra's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable manufacturing practices.

With this new advanced facility, Mahindra is taking a significant step toward its vision of "Make in India for the World." (ANI)

