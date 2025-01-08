Bigg Boss, one of the most talked-about and controversial reality shows, has kept audiences on the edge of their seats with its twists and turns, and endless drama. As the show nears its grand finale, fans are eagerly awaiting to see which contender will take home the trophy and a cash prize. While this season has been filled with shocking evictions and unexpected moments, the final days will reveal who makes it to the end and who bids farewell. Here are the key details you need to know ahead of the Bigg Boss 18 finale. ‘Phus, Thanda’: Kamya Punjabi Blasts Vivian Dsena for His Underwhelming Gameplay on ‘Bigg Boss 18’; Salman Khan Tells Him ‘Game’s Over’ (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss 18 Date and Streaming Details

The highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 will air on January 19, 2025. The show will be broadcast on Colors TV and will be available for streaming on JioCinema.

Watch Ticket to Finale Task Promo Video Below:

Bigg Boss 18 Prize Money

The winner of Bigg Boss 18 will walk away with a coveted trophy and a cash prize of INR 50 lakh. The contestants still in the race for the title include Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang and Shrutika Arjun. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ x ‘Game Changer’: Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal Join Ram Charan To Dance to the Viral Hit ‘Naatu Naatu’ (Watch Video).

With just a few days left, viewers are eagerly awaiting the final showdown, where the remaining contestants will battle it out for the coveted title and the grand cash prize. Who do you think will win the Bigg Boss 18 crown?

