Business News | Mamaearth IPO Oversubscribed on Day 3

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. The public issue of the company which didn't see much traction in the first two days, was fully booked on the third day.

Agency News ANI| Nov 02, 2023 04:30 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | Mamaearth IPO Oversubscribed on Day 3
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Shares of Honasa Consumer, which owns the brand Mamaearth, were fully subscribed on Day 3 of its initial public offering. Data showed the company's public issue has so far been subscribed over 7 times, with retail investors at 1.13 times, non-institutional buyers 3.94 times, and qualified institutions at 11.50 times.

The public issue of the company which didn't see much traction in the first two days, was fully booked on the third day.

Also Read | Who Is Orry Aka Orhan Awatramani? All You Need To Know About Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Suhana Khan's BFF!.

The IPO includes a fresh equity issue of Rs 365 crore and an offer for sale of about 4.12 crore shares.

Under the OFS, founders Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh along with investors Kunal Bahl, Shilpa Shetty, and Rishabh Mariwala will offload their partial stakes.

Also Read | Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched in India Today: Check Specifications, Price, Booking and Delivery Details.

The company operates six brands -- Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Ayuga, BBlunt and Dr. Sheth's.

Its product portfolio includes products in the baby care, face care, body care, hair care, colour cosmetics and fragrances segments. Mamaearth is however the flagship brand, generating the highest revenue.

Proceeds from the listing will be used for advertising expenses, capital expenditure in setting up new exclusive brand outlets, investment in its subsidiary BBlunt for setting up new salons, and for general corporate purposes and "unidentified" inorganic acquisitions, it informed the market regulator SEBI in its draft red-herring prospectus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Agency News ANI| Nov 02, 2023 04:30 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | Mamaearth IPO Oversubscribed on Day 3
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Shares of Honasa Consumer, which owns the brand Mamaearth, were fully subscribed on Day 3 of its initial public offering. Data showed the company's public issue has so far been subscribed over 7 times, with retail investors at 1.13 times, non-institutional buyers 3.94 times, and qualified institutions at 11.50 times.

The public issue of the company which didn't see much traction in the first two days, was fully booked on the third day.

Also Read | Who Is Orry Aka Orhan Awatramani? All You Need To Know About Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Suhana Khan's BFF!.

The IPO includes a fresh equity issue of Rs 365 crore and an offer for sale of about 4.12 crore shares.

Under the OFS, founders Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh along with investors Kunal Bahl, Shilpa Shetty, and Rishabh Mariwala will offload their partial stakes.

Also Read | Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched in India Today: Check Specifications, Price, Booking and Delivery Details.

The company operates six brands -- Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Ayuga, BBlunt and Dr. Sheth's.

Its product portfolio includes products in the baby care, face care, body care, hair care, colour cosmetics and fragrances segments. Mamaearth is however the flagship brand, generating the highest revenue.

Proceeds from the listing will be used for advertising expenses, capital expenditure in setting up new exclusive brand outlets, investment in its subsidiary BBlunt for setting up new salons, and for general corporate purposes and "unidentified" inorganic acquisitions, it informed the market regulator SEBI in its draft red-herring prospectus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Las Vegas
Google Trends Google Trends
Rohit Sharma
100K+ searches
Bournemouth vs Liverpool
50K+ searches
West Ham vs Arsenal
50K+ searches
Chelsea
20K+ searches
Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google Trends
  • bitcoin
    BNB(BNB)
    ₹19,294.633.13%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot