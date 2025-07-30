NewsVoir

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], July 30: In a significant step towards integrating oral healthcare into the realm of sports science, Manav Rachna Dental College (MRDC) in collaboration with the Indian Dental Association (IDA), has launched the Fellowship in Sports Dentistry. The initiative holds national significance, as MRDC becomes the first institution to launch such a specialized programme, spearheading an innovative movement that underscores the critical link between oral health and athletic performance.

The event witnessed participation from eminent dignitaries, sports and dental professionals, academic leaders, students, and members of the dental fraternity, all gathered with a shared vision to integrate oral safety into the broader spectrum of sports medicine and preventive care.

Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, said, "The oral health of athletes is not a luxury, it is the need of the hour, and we are proud to lead this change. This initiative reflects our vision to blend academic excellence with community impact. By driving this programme, we aim to inspire dedicated dental professionals who will champion athlete health at all levels."

The Fellowship in Sports Dentistry is a unique academic programme designed to provide dental professionals with in-depth training on the prevention, management, and rehabilitation of sports-related orofacial injuries.

With the surge of organized and competitive sports across India, from school tournaments to elite leagues, the risk of dental and facial injuries among athletes has increased manifold. Yet, the field of sports dentistry remains largely uncharted in India, especially in structured academic and preventive formats. Prof. Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, Vice Chancellor, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, noted, "This initiative reflects our commitment to building bridges between health sciences and societal well-being through innovation and education. Every individual brings their own unique strength, and through such social efforts, these strengths blend to create a stronger, more meaningful impact." This programme addresses a glaring gap, offering not only clinical education but also social outreach that aligns with national health and fitness agendas.

Adding perspective from the field of dentistry, Dr. Puneet Batra, Pro Vice Chancellor, Health Sciences and Dean, School of Dental Sciences and School of Allied Health Sciences, MRIIRS, stated, "As dental professionals, we must recognize that an athlete's oral health is directly linked to their performance, endurance, and risk of injury. Sports dentistry is no longer a niche, it's an essential aspect of comprehensive healthcare. Through this fellowship, we aim to produce a new cadre of professionals who understand these dynamics and can bring real change to the sports ecosystem."

One of the core highlights of the launch was the Krida Dant Suraksha Volunteer Training, a youth-focused outreach component that aims to create oral health ambassadors in sports communities. Volunteers will be trained in first-response dental care, importance of custom mouthguards, injury reporting protocols, and oral hygiene maintenance for athletes. This initiative ensures that the impact of the programme extends beyond clinics and reaches the playgrounds, stadiums, and grassroots athletes who need it the most.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Ashok Dhoble, Secretary of the Indian Dental Association, and the chief guest of the event remarked, "This initiative reflects IDA's commitment to preventive care and community engagement. Sports Dentistry is not just about treating injuries but about empowering our future dental force to protect athletes before injuries happen. The combination of academic rigor and public health orientation through this initiative is commendable and much needed."

As India positions itself as a global sporting hub, with growing Olympic representation, professional leagues, and youth participation, the need for holistic athlete care is more pressing than ever. Oral health, often neglected, is now being rightfully brought to the forefront, thanks to this programme.

Founded in 1997, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) stand as a symbol of excellence in education, providing high-quality learning across diverse fields. With over 41,000 alumni, 135+ global academic collaborations, and 80+ Innovation & Incubation Entrepreneurial Ventures, MREI is home to premier institutions, including Manav Rachna University (MRU), Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies (MRIIRS) - NAAC A++ Accredited, and Manav Rachna Dental College (under MRIIRS) - NABH Accredited. MREI also operates twelve schools nationwide, offering Indian and International curricula such as IB and Cambridge. Consistently ranked among the top in India by NIRF-MHRD, TOI, Outlook, Business World, ARIIA, and Careers360, MREI's achievements reflect its commitment to quality education. MRIIRS is recognised in the QS World University Rankings 2026, in addition to holding QS 5-Star ratings for Teaching, Employability, Academic Development, Facilities, Social Responsibility, and Inclusiveness. MRIIRS has entered the Top 100 Universities list in the NIRF Rankings 2024 with Rank 92 and was placed 38 in Dental Category.

