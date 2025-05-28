VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 28: Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited (MGEL), a part of the Mangalam Group that has carved a niche as an agri-products entity, has launched 31 new Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) in the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) nutraceuticals pace. This strategic expansion marks a significant step in strengthening the company's presence in the health and wellness sector. The diversified range of nutritional supplements and cold-pressed oils provide users with nutrients that can address the deficiencies prevalent in modern diets and lifestyles.

The newly launched SKUs include:

Nutraceutical Capsules:

* Vegan Omega 3 6 9 Capsules - 2 SKUs (Blister & Jar)

* Evening Primrose Oil Soft Vegan Capsules - 2 SKUs (Blister & Jar)

* Castor Oil Soft Vegan Capsules - 2 SKUs (Blister & Jar)

* Garlic Oil Soft Vegan Capsules - 2 SKUs (Blister & Jar)

* Immunity Booster Soft Vegan Capsules - 2 SKUs (Blister & Jar)

Cold Pressed Oils:

* Yellow Mustard Oil - 5 SKUs (60ml, 100ml, 250ml, 500ml, 1000ml)

* Extra Virgin Coconut Oil - 5 SKUs (60ml, 100ml, 250ml, 500ml, 1000ml)

* Black Sesame Oil - 5 SKUs (60ml, 100ml, 250ml, 500ml, 1000ml)

* Pistachio Oil - 2 SKUs (60ml & 100ml)

* Almond Oil - 2 SKUs (60ml & 100ml)

* Walnut Oil - 2 SKUs (60ml & 100ml)

These products are designed to cater to the evolving health-conscious preferences of modern consumers, with a special emphasis on vegan formulations and naturally extracted oils.

Commenting on the launch, a company spokesperson said, "This expansion is aligned with our vision to offer high-quality, plant-based wellness solutions that support healthier lifestyles. With this new range, we aim to deliver trusted nutrition and purity directly to consumers."

The company continues to explore opportunities in the natural and organic wellness domain, reinforcing its commitment to product innovation, sustainability, and customer well-being.

COMPANY PROFILE

Mangalam Global Enterprises Limited (MGEL) is a member of the esteemed Mangalam Group that has consistently built its reputation on quality, innovation, and trust. Operating since 1942 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Group is a reputed manufacturer and distributor of castor oil, mustard oil, soyabean oil and their derivatives, along with wheat, rice and ginning cotton.

The Group has strategically diversified into the wellness space with its plant-based nutritional products. MGEL is enhancing its product portfolio with new nutraceutical products that provide functional and bio-available nutrients to effectively address the nutritional deficiencies common in modern lifestyles.

For more information, please visit: www.groupmangalam.com

