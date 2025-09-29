PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29: India's urban landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, fuelled by accelerating population growth, economic expansion, and significant rural-to-urban migration. To navigate these complex dynamics, both central and state governments are spearheading comprehensive planning initiatives through Master Plans and Development Plans--statutory instruments that offer a strategic, long-term blueprint for urban growth, infrastructure augmentation, and ecological preservation.

Also Read | Navratri 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on 7th Day of Shardiya Navratri, Dedicated to Goddess Kaalratri; Says 'May Devi Maa Remove All Sorrows'.

Pioneering programs such as AMRUT 2.0 and the Smart Cities Mission are redefining urban governance by embracing digital India initiative. The integration of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Drone Technology, Ai analytics, and participatory stakeholder consultations is enhancing the precision, transparency, and inclusiveness of urban planning processes, thereby enabling resilient, data-driven development.

Mapex AI: Empowering Data-Driven Urban Transformation

Also Read | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Accuses India of 'Disrespecting Cricket' Over Handshake Snub.

At Mapex AI Private Limited, we are at the vanguard of this evolution, delivering advanced geospatial solutions through creation of high definition maps that empower urban planners, policymakers, and civic bodies. Our expertise in GIS-driven analytics and spatial intelligence is helping to chart more structured, equitable, and sustainable urban futures.

Key initiatives led by Mapex AI include:

- Formulation of GIS-based Master Plans and property mapping for nine towns in Tripura with creation of Risk Informed Master Planning for resilient and climate ready cities to support Tripura Urban Development Authority (TUDA)

- Preparation of GIS based Master and Zonal Development Plan of Sonepur Planning Area Authority, Bihar

- Preparation of GIS-based Master Plans for six towns in Meghalaya under AMRUT 2.0

Our solutions enable unparalleled accuracy through real-time data integration and robust mapping frameworks, facilitating seamless monitoring and improving service delivery. These tools are instrumental in optimizing housing, transport, and employment planning while safeguarding critical natural assets such as water bodies, forests, and green corridors.

Paving the Way for Sustainable Urban Futures

By enabling data-backed Ai enabled decision-making, fostering transparency, and enhancing citizen engagement, Mapex AI is supporting urban governance structures that are adaptive, accountable, and future-ready. Our solutions not only streamline investment and development control but also bolster long-term economic vitality and environmental stewardship.

As India strides towards a smarter, more resilient urban future, Mapex AI remains committed to advancing geospatial technologies that redefine urban planning paradigms--crafting cities that are not only economically dynamic but also socially inclusive and ecologically harmonious.

Discover more at www.mapex.ai

Contact:Mr. Surendra DasCEOsurendra.das@mapex.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783590/Image_for_PR_2909_ID_9e1de6e684d9.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734160/5533027/Mapex_AI_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)