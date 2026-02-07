PNN

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 7: India's leading construction chemical brand MAPISA369, by Shivazza Sundaram Group, officially launched its premium range of construction chemicals at Nepal BuildCon Expo 2026, in association with DK Group (Shree Shubham International).

The company showcased its advanced product portfolio, including Epoxy Grout, Tile & Stone Adhesives, PU Adhesives, Tile Cleaner, Waterproofing Solutions, and several other innovative solutions designed for both residential and commercial applications.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of MAPISA369 highlighted the brand's uncompromising approach to safety and quality.

"Tile adhesive is not a beauty product; it is a bonding product. There should be no compromise on quality, as poor adhesives can lead to tile failure and serious safety risks. MAPISA369's vision is clear -- to provide superior-quality products, technical guidance, applicator training, and the latest tools to ensure safe and reliable construction."

Ashok H Choudhary CEO & Managing Director, MAPISA369

Emphasizing the brand's quality leadership, Choudhary added:

"We are proud to be one of India's first brands to offer a 10-year guarantee on our products, reinforcing our commitment to long-term performance and reliability."

Sharing his views on the partnership, Shivam Agarwal, Director of DK Group (Shree Shubham International), said:

"Our vision is to revolutionize Nepal's construction chemical industry and shift the market mindset toward quality. Shree Shubham International Group carries more than 30 years of trust and legacy, working with top brands, and we are proud to continue this journey by joining hands with MAPISA369."

With this strategic launch in Nepal, MAPISA369 aims to strengthen its footprint in the region while contributing to safer, quality-driven construction practices.

