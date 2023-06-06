NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: Following its successful launch in the Bangladesh market in 2021, Marico introduced Red King Cooling Oil with Power Tube to the Indian market, earlier this year. With this launch, Marico has successfully forayed into the 1000 Crore cooling oil category in India. Red King Cooling Hair Oil strengthens Marico's play in the value-added hair oil category. The formulation has been developed with a potent combination of 10 ayurvedic ingredients.

Demonstrating Marico's constant desire to revolutionise and adapt to consumers' ever evolving needs, the Red King bottle comes with the unique and innovative Power Tube with cooling crystals that helps provide superior cooling and relaxation. This ensures that when the oil is poured out, it passes through the power tube, giving it a burst of coolness and rejuvenation. After a hard day's work, a 2 minute massage with Red King oil helps the consumer relax, reduces tension and provides quality sleep.

Speaking on this launch, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said, "Indian consumers lead an increasingly hectic lifestyle - high stress and lack of good sleep continue to deplete the quality of life on a daily basis. Marico's Red King with its unique formulation and first-of-its-kind Power Tube with cooling crystals is an offering to help the consumer cope with that. Just 2 minutes of massage everyday with Red King will help them relax, refresh and recharge and have a good night's sleep. We have seen the product deliver on the promise in our international market and we have adapted it for the Indian market to provide the best results."

Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief Research & Development Officer, Marico Limited, highlights, "The remarkable formulation of Red King, which combines the rich heritage of Indian Ayurveda with a unique blend of 10 potent ingredients, including Brahmi, Ashwagandha, Neem, Camphor, and Menthol. This formulation is the result of extensive research and testing, firmly establishing its exceptional ability to deliver cooling and relaxation benefits. Notably, Red King sets itself apart by being non-sticky and easy to wash post-usage. These attributes further enhance the product's overall appeal and user experience."

Marico's Red King has launched 2 SKUs - 180ml for Rs. 149 and 280ml for Rs. 199. As part of the brand's future roadmap, there are plans to expand into additional markets and introduce new SKUs, driven by a robust consumer demand generation plan.

Marico (BSE: 531642, NSE: "MARICO") is one of India's leading consumer products companies, in the global beauty and wellness space. During 2019-20, Marico recorded a turnover of about Rs 73.1 billion (USD 1.03 billion) through its products sold in India and chosen markets in Asia and Africa.

Marico touches the lives of 1 out of every 3 Indians, through its portfolio of brands such as Parachute, Saffola, Saffola FITTIFY Gourmet, Saffola ImmuniVeda, Hair & Care, Parachute Advansed, Nihar Naturals, Mediker, Kaya Youth, Coco Soul, Revive, Set Wet, Livon, Veggie Clean, KeepSafe, Travel Protect, House Protect, Beardo. The international consumer products portfolio contributes to about 23 per cent of the Group's revenue, with brands like Parachute, Parachute Advansed, HairCode, Fiancee, Caivil, Hercules, Black Chic, Code 10, Ingwe, X-Men, Mediker SafeLife, Thuan Phat and Isoplus.

