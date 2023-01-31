New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/PNN): Weaddo, a one-of-its-kind MarTech company, has recently celebrated its successful 4 years in the industry with impeccable business growth. Weaddo is a team of 80+ MarTech Engineers, Programme Managers, CX Analysts, Data Engineers, Business Analysts, and Performance Managers who ensure the creation and deployment of the best strategies while also choosing the ideal tools and visualising the tracking for its clients.

Over the years, MarTech has emerged as a crucial component of the marketing and advertising components. As a matter of fact, a Statista report says that the global MarTech market's value was estimated at nearly 345 billion U.S. dollars in 2021. So, looking at the growth opportunity in the market, the entrepreneur duo Sanchit and Protik founded Weaddo. With Weaddo, their goal is to simplify MarTech for its clients and make MatTech more accessible to them.

Talking about Weaddo, Co-founder Sanchit says, "At Weaddo, our MarTech engineers share expertise in accelerating deployments for the entire customer value chain by catering to the digital infrastructure with existing MarTech, operation tools, and customised technology. Moreover, "we are capable of streamlining the entire CE/CX journey for businesses and reducing friction in workflows to maximise customer value and drive business growth," adds Protik.

For those unversed, MarTech engineers choose and implement the right marketing tools and software to help businesses optimise their marketing campaigns and realise their marketing goals. Moreover, they assist the marketing teams to identify and resolve any technical challenges that come their way. As a result, modern businesses around the globe have started to rely on marketing technology. It helps them facilitate all kinds of marketing activities and reach their business goals. In addition, Weaddo helps its clients achieve data-driven digital transformation at all touchpoints.

Businesses globally are moving digital as modern customers spend time on digital platforms more than ever. Weaddo enables businesses to focus on their customer journey to help them build smart digitalisation strategies and drive business growth efficiently. The company partners with its clients at every S.T.A.G.E - Strategy, Transformation, Acceleration, Growth, and Experience - of digital transformation. Weaddo maps the MarTech needs and brings clarity to the marketing campaigns.

Owing to its exceptional track record, Weaddo has bagged awards such as the Best Digital Media Team of the Year Award, Best Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Award, Best Tech for Retail Award, and Top 10 Startup in India Award, among many others. With the completion of its 4th year, the company is on a mission to demystify MarTech for businesses.

