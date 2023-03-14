Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], March 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Continuing its bid to invest in India's startup ecosystem, Marwari Catalysts is now accepting applications from Supply Chain Tech startups for its 12 weeks accelerator cohort program, Thrive, from across the country. The program is supported by supply chain experts and as part of the cohort, the shortlisted startups will get an opportunity to receive an investment upto Rs. 50 lakhs.

With a track record of 5 successful exits of portfolio startups (fully/partial) till date, Marwari Catalysts will help startups achieve what is important in their early days - growth, access and capital.

The accelerator has already conducted successful cohorts in EdTech, FinTech, D2C, CleanTech segments and is backed up by some of India's leading AIFs, VCs and Angel Networks that will participate during the Demo Day process.

Commenting on the accelerator program, Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO, Marwari Catalysts says, "Building a business is hard. Scaling it is even harder. Which is why we have built this platform to help the next set of founders to scale faster. We do this with content, domain specific programs, & access to a curated community that can help during this journey.

We believe that Marwari Catalysts' success lies entirely with the founders who have used it, learned from it, and also given back to the community."

MCats is driven by a culture of innovation and has been a frontrunner in building entrepreneurial culture in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities of India. With Thrive, MCats looks to strengthen its ties with the startup ecosystem as well as build futuristic technologies.

Sharing their rationale on the program, Sharad Bansal (Founder, Tinkerly) & Rajendra Lora (Founder, FreshoKartz) says, "The Supply ChainTech community is at the forefront of building an ecosystem where everyone wins, especially after Covid-19; and we are excited that with this cohort, we hope to catalyse movement towards reaching such a goal and enable opportunities for India's innovative Supply ChainTech start-up ecosystem to take secure, scalable solutions to market faster. We, along with Marwari Catalysts, look forward to playing our part as the Startup Ecosystem Advisor and leverage our expertise on the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India to find the next-generation of startups that have the potential to bring large-scale disruptions."

Why register?

* The program provides focused support for entrepreneurs by category experts, offering a conducive startup environment, which helps them focus on their products and expand market outreach.

* Sharpen your growth strategy: The accelerator supports acquisition of business knowledge through mentor support.

* Scale aggressively: The program facilitates raising necessary finance, introduces the entrepreneurs to business networks, all of which substantially reduce the level of failure.

How to apply?

Interested startups can apply here for the accelerator program.

marwaricatalysts.com/supplychaintech

The deadline for applying is 31st March, 2023.

The fresh applications will be evaluated and shortlisted applicants will be invited for a face-to-face virtual pitch session with Marwari Catalysts' leadership team. The final selection will be based on the strength of the business idea/plan, team capabilities, and relevance to the focus areas.

