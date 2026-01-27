VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 27: While laparoscopic procedures are widely performed across hospitals, even a minor error during surgery can prove life-threatening. In this context, South Delhi-based MASSH Hospital has achieved a historic milestone in advanced surgical care by redefining patient safety and treatment outcomes through the integration of cutting-edge 3D laparoscopic technology.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Roshan Elated As Her 'Uncle' Dharmendra Being Honoured With Padma Vibhushan Award Posthumously (See Post).

Since its inception, MASSH Hospital has emerged as a premier global hub for minimally invasive surgery, setting new benchmarks in surgical precision, safety, and recovery. The adoption of 3D laparoscopic systems has not only enhanced surgical accuracy but has also significantly reduced operative time and post-surgical complications, positioning the hospital as a trusted destination for patients from India and abroad.

3D Laparoscopic Surgery: A Paradigm Shift in Surgical Precision

Also Read | Hyderabad Dog Attack: 5-Year-Old Girl Mauled by Stray Dogs in Khairatabad Amid Culling Controversy, Video Surfaces.

With growing patient awareness and proven clinical outcomes, 3D laparoscopic surgery is fast becoming the preferred standard for minimally invasive procedures. The shift towards 3D technology is strongly supported by international evidence. At its 2024 Congress in London, the European Association of Endoscopic Surgery (EAES) reported that 3D laparoscopic systems significantly outperform conventional 2D laparoscopy. According to the findings, the use of 3D technology can reduce surgical errors by up to 72% while substantially shortening operative time.

At MASSH Hospital, this technological transformation is being led by Dr. Sachin Ambekar, Director - Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgery. Since introducing 3D laparoscopic surgery in South Delhi, Dr. Ambekar has successfully performed over 1,800 procedures, establishing new standards of excellence in minimally invasive care. Among the notable achievements is Dr. Ambekar's successful management of an extremely rare gallbladder condition--recorded as only the 22nd such case reported globally --performed using advanced 3D laparoscopic techniques.

Unprecedented Speed with Enhanced Patient Safety

As per available statistics, around 1.5-2 lakh gallbladder surgeries are performed every day. Traditionally, procedures such as gallbladder surgery take an average of 45 minutes. However, with the aid of 3D laparoscopy, Dr. Ambekar has reduced the mean operative time to just 8-10 minutes. In several cases, surgeries have been completed in under four minutes, an achievement that rivals global benchmarks.

"Precision is the catalyst for speed," said Dr. Ambekar. "This is not about breaking records. The enhanced clarity and depth perception offered by 3D vision allow surgeons to navigate complex anatomy with a level of safety that was previously unattainable."

Clinical Impact: Faster Recovery, Minimal Risk and cost-effective care

The dramatic reduction in operative time has proven to be a game-changer, particularly for elderly patients and those with multiple medical conditions. Shorter procedures mean reduced exposure to general anaesthesia, lowering surgical risk. In addition, the superior precision of 3D surgery results in minimal tissue trauma, enabling same-day discharge in many cases and a significantly faster return to daily activities.

Growing Global Recognition

The hospital's consistent surgical outcomes and patient-centric approach have drawn patients from across India and internationally, including Kenya and Nigeria. Many overseas patients are able to return home within 24 to 48 hours of their procedure, further underscoring the efficiency and safety of 3D laparoscopic care at MASSH.

"At MASSH, it is our constant endeavour to make world-class minimal access surgery both accessible and affordable for the community at large. By adopting advanced technologies like 3D laparoscopic surgery, we aim to deliver global standards of precision, safety, and faster recovery while ensuring that cost does not become a barrier to quality healthcare" said Mansi Bansal Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, MASSH Group of Hospitals.

Setting a Global Standard in Minimally Invasive Surgery

At MASSH Super Speciality Hospital, 3D laparoscopic surgery is being routinely and successfully used for three of the most commonly performed yet high-impact procedures-- gallbladder stone surgery, hernia repair, and bariatric (weight-loss) surgery.

By combining world-class surgical technology with the expertise of seasoned specialists like Dr. Sachin Ambekar, MASSH Hospital has transcended regional boundaries. Today, it stands not merely as a local centre of excellence, but as a globally recognised destination for advanced minimally invasive surgery, redefining the future of precision-driven healthcare.

About MASSH Hospital:

Premier chain of Minimal Access Surgery Hospitals located in South Delhi, North Delhi, Noida and Ludhiana dedicated to integrating advanced medical technology with human-centric care. Specializing in Minimal Invasive Surgery, MASSH continues to set new benchmarks in surgical outcomes and patient safety.

Call Us: +911135021666 or +91-72909-75999

Visit Us: B-18, Chirag Enclave, Opp. Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110048

Website: www.massh.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)