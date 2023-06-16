Massive Funding Opportunity: D369 by SaleemNawaz Mandi Shaikh Offers Up to USD 100 Million Each to Web3 Startups!

New Delhi [India], June 16: District 369 Unveils World's Largest Web3 Accelerator Program for Ambitious Startups. It has recently launched an unprecedented web3 accelerator program, aiming to empower forward-thinking startups and visionary founders. This innovative program is specifically designed to support startups throughout their journey, from the incubation phase to scaling their operations.

D369 is committed to providing startups with the necessary resources to thrive. Through six specialized zones including Compliance, Innovation, Consulting, Tech, Design, and Marcom, they offer a comprehensive ecosystem to nurture and propel startups' growth. The program further categorizes startups into tiers based on their qualifying criteria, with funding opportunities available as follows:

* Tier 1: Up to USD 1 million

* Tier 2: Up to USD 3 million

* Tier 3: Up to USD 5 million

* Tier 4: Up to USD 25 million

* Tier 5: Up to USD 50 million

* Tier 6: Up to USD 100 million

District 369, a prominent web3 hub, has now opened applications for its esteemed accelerator program. The program aims to support startups operating in various verticals, including Blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, Metaverse, AI, ML, RPA, IoT, and more, equipping them with the necessary tools and resources to flourish in their respective industries.

Participants in the accelerator program will have access to training sessions led by accomplished CEOs and industry-specific advisors. They will gain valuable insights into growth strategies, fundraising techniques, and business transformation approaches. Additionally, startups will receive guidance from experienced professionals in the field and benefit from networking opportunities with potential investors and partners.

"We are thrilled to launch this accelerator program, empowering startups in the cutting-edge technology landscape to reach their full potential. We recognize the hurdles that early-stage startups face and are dedicated to providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive," commented Saleem Nawaz Mandi Shaikh, CEO of District 369.

The D369 accelerator program warmly welcomes startups from all locations, offering online and remote participation options. Interested founders and startups are encouraged to apply promptly, as seats are limited.

"We are seeking innovative startups that are driven to solve problems and create an impact in the Web 3.0 realm. We encourage all eligible startups to apply, and we are eager to witness their accomplishments through this program," added Shaikh.

District 369 is an inclusive hub catering to a diverse range of startups. Whether specializing in blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, Metaverse, AI, ML, RPA, or IoT, the hub is tailored to meet the unique needs and demands of individual startups.

For more details regarding the D369 accelerator program, please visit their official website at https://www.district369.org/ or reach out to them via email at entry@district369.org.

