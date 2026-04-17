BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 17: Max Smart Speciality Hospital, Saket, announced the launch of a newly built 400-beds tower designed to deliver world-class healthcare and set new standards in advanced medical care in Delhi-NCR.

Also Read | Impact Subs in Today’s IPL Match for Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

The new facility integrates advanced medical technology, intelligent digital systems, and globally benchmarked care standards, strengthening the hospital's ability to deliver high-quality, patient-centric care while reinforcing its position as a leading destination for both domestic and international patients.

The new tower is expected to significantly enhance the hospital's capacity to meet rising healthcare demand in Delhi-NCR while also supporting India's growing international medical value travel sector in line with the government's 'Heal in India' vision. Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, is the network hospital of Max Healthcare. With a long-term strategy to build Centres of Excellence and expand its bed capacity to 10,000 over the next four years, Max Healthcare aims to effectively address rising patient volumes and consistently high occupancy levels across its network.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Dual Citizenship Row: Allahabad High Court Orders Probe, Asks UP Police to Consider FIR.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., said, "This state-of-the-art new facility brings together cutting-edge technology, world-class infrastructure, and the finest Indian clinical talent to deliver exceptional patient care for people across the globe. I am confident that this new facility will help establish Delhi-NCR as the hub for medical value travel. This is in line with the Government's vision to establish India as the leading destination for medical tourism, supported by the 'Heal in India' initiative."

With the addition of the new tower at Max Hospital, Saket complex will have a total capacity of over 1,160 beds, delivering care across 35+ specialties. The new tower houses over 120 critical care beds, 10 modular operating theatres, and advanced Cath Labs, enabling high-acuity care across disciplines such as Cardiac Sciences, Oncology, Renal Sciences, Neurosciences, Gastroenterology, Paediatrics, Robotic Surgery, and Organ Transplants.

Strengthening its position as a centre of excellence, the hospital is equipped with advanced technologies, including the Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot and Mako Total Knee Replacement Robot, enabling enhanced precision, minimally invasive procedures, and improved patient outcomes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)