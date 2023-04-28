Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AU Small Finance Bank offers many superior features and benefits provided with their Savings Account. It has been uniquely structured to ensure a hassle-free experience while also providing ample opportunities to grow your wealth.

The bank provides its customers with the facility to choose from multiple variants of Savings Accounts as per their individual needs. It means that customers can get benefits across all their financial transactions.

Also Read | India: Women Lead the Way for More Public Toilets.

One unique benefit is the facility for monthly interest credits for customers with a Savings bank Account with the bank. While this displays the Bank's initiative in challenging conventional banking practices, there are many more features and benefits available to AU Small Finance Bank's customers. AU Savings Account Features

Here are some of the beneficial features of the Savings Bank Account at AU Small Finance Bank that deliver value for the customers:

Also Read | Gurnoor Brar Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Punjab Kings’ Debutant in IPL 2023.

- Savings account interest rates: When you open a Savings Account at AU Small Finance Bank, you get the chance to obtain high interest rates, up to 7.25%*, and avail more options like Senior Citizen Account, Women Account, Institution Account, etc.

- Monthly interest credits: Combined with high interest rates, monthly interest credits help improve your overall cash flow.

- Video Banking: AU Small Finance Bank is all for making banking convenient for their customers with video banking. They handle more than 400 service requests daily through the video banking platform.

- Smart Banking: The AU 0101 App and AU 0101 Net Banking offer 24*7 access to your funds.

Other features include:

- Adding convenience and personalization to your experience is a dedicated Relationship Officer. As a single point of contact, your relationship manager will personally ensure that your needs are addressed.

- You can also avail of facilities such as flight and hotel booking, mobile recharge, and buying various products and services. What are the Benefits of the AU Small Finance Bank Savings Account

Apart from high interest rates and monthly interest credits, having a Savings Account in AU Small Finance Bank offers many benefits. A few of them are listed below.

Wide Range of Product and Services

AU Small Finance Bank is a one-stop shop for varied banking needs, including Demat, Mutual Funds, Loans and Insurance, Lockers and more.

Convenience

With mobile and online banking, as well as the video banking facility, there is no need to take the trouble of visiting the branch. All facilities and services are at your fingertips.

Debit Card with Multiple Features

Get access to a feature-rich, premium debit card packed with features like improved insurance coverage, and purchase protection, and over 1,000 discounts and offers from several major brands in the country.

Safety and Security

This is an important aspect since you are trusting your wealth, and hence your future, with the bank. Under Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), deposits in a scheduled commercial bank are insured up to the amount of Rs. 5 Lakh.

Paperless Banking

Customers do not need a slip to withdraw or deposit funds into their account. Not only is this a convenience for the customers, but it is also a more sustainable way of operating.

Meet Financial Goals

The facilities available with the Savings Accounts allow you to inculcate a habit of saving your money, and together with the interest you gain, it helps achieve financial goals.

* Terms and Conditions apply. Rates are subject to change at the sole discretion of AU Small Finance Bank.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)