Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 28: Oizom is proud to announce its latest achievement: the Dustroid Air Quality Monitor has successfully obtained the MCERTS certification. This significant accomplishment, awarded by CSA Group (Sira) on behalf of the Environment Agency (EA), highlights Dustroid's adherence to the stringent MCERTS Performance Standards for Indicative Ambient Particulate Monitors.

MCERTS certification represents a major milestone, adding a layer of credibility and trust to Dustroid's capabilities in air quality monitoring. MCERTS sets a comprehensive framework for evaluating the performance of monitoring equipment for air, land, and water emissions. Achieving this certification means that Dustroid meets and exceeds the high standards for data quality required for accurate ambient air monitoring.

Dustroid is excellent in measuring particulate matter, notably PM2.5 and PM10, with remarkable accuracy. This makes it an essential air quality dust monitor for tracking pollution events in sectors with high dust emissions like construction sites, mining areas, and demolition zones. Its accurate and real-time data collection is proven to be vital for maintaining environmental compliance and protecting public health.

Kruti Davda, Oizom's Environmental Lead, shared her insights, "Dustroid's MCERTS certification is more than an achievement; it's a commitment to excellence. It ensures that industries relying on us for air quality monitoring can do so with complete confidence, knowing that they are compliant with environmental regulations."

This certification not only enhances Dustroid's reputation in the regulatory market but also positions it as an accredited, cost-effective solution for accurate and reliable data collection. This is crucial for making informed decisions in regulatory contexts, making Dustroid a preferred choice for industries bound by strict environmental standards.

With advanced technology and the MCERTS certification, Dustroid solidifies its status as a front-runner in air quality monitoring. It stands as a symbol of reliability and accuracy, providing comprehensive air quality monitoring solutions across various sectors.

About Oizom:Oizom is an innovative technology company specialising in environmental monitoring solutions. The company is renowned for its advanced air quality monitoring systems, which are designed to track a wide range of environmental parameters accurately. Oizom's solutions are pivotal in providing air quality management data, helping mitigate pollution, and enhancing public health.

