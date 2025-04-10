PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 10: Informa Markets announces the launch of Medtec Southeast Asia 2025, the premier medical device design and manufacturing exhibition in Southeast Asia, making its debut in Malaysia.

The inaugural Medtec Southeast Asia 2025 exhibition will take place from July 16 to 18, 2025, at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The exhibition, organized by Informa Markets, stands as Southeast Asia's leading exhibition for medical device design and manufacturing, bringing together every aspect of the medical device manufacturing, technology and design supply chain.

With decades of experience, Informa Markets is a global leader in healthcare and medical device manufacturing exhibitions, connecting key stakeholders across the industry to drive innovation and growth.

Malaysia: Medical device manufacturing thrives in Malaysia while Southeast Asia experiences mounting demand in this sector.

Malaysia stands as Southeast Asia's top medical devices manufacturing hub, supported by strong government policies and robust infrastructure development. The medical device market in the country is projected to grow to USD 3.64 billion by 2028*, demonstrating its expanding influence within the international healthcare supply chain.

The healthcare sector in Southeast Asia experiences rapid expansion because of its aging population together with the rise of non-communicable diseases and the growth of medical tourism.

Medtec Southeast Asia 2025 serves as a meeting ground for industry leaders, manufacturers, and innovators to develop future medical device design and manufacturing directions that meet regional needs.

Medical Device Design, Manufacturing and Technology Presented in Their Entirety

The exhibition Medtec Southeast Asia 2025 encompasses all aspects of medical device manufacturing and features exhibitors who specialize in:

* Contract Manufacturing & Equipment

* Molding, Tubing & Extrusion Technologies

* Electronic Components, Computing & Software

* IVD, Filters, and IV Products

* Testing, Metrology & Calibration Equipment

* Cleanroom & Environmental Control Solutions

R&D, Design Services & Consultancy

The exhibition creates expanded possibilities for manufacturers and suppliers to investigate new medical technology advancements while forming partnerships and discovering business prospects in one of the fastest-growing healthcare markets worldwide.

Meeting the Rising Demand for Medical Devices

"The Medtec Southeast Asia 2025 event, launching in Malaysia, represents a crucial advancement in boosting medical device manufacturing across the region. Medtec Southeast Asia operates as a sister brand alongside MD&D and MedTech World exhibitions series, providing significant industry expertise and substantial networking opportunities that foster innovation, drive technology adoption, and promote collaboration in medical device design and manufacturing," said Ms. Rungphech (Rose) Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director, ASEAN at Informa Markets. Further explained that "This event will serve as a pivotal platform for industry progression and regional partnership development as Southeast Asia expands its healthcare capabilities."

Co-located with International Healthcare Week 2025

Medtec Southeast Asia will be part of International Healthcare Week 2025, co-located with CPHI Southeast Asia, Medlab Asia, and Asia Health (renowned as WHX and WHX Labs Kuala Lumpur). The concept of International Healthcare Week brings together the pharmaceutical industry, medical laboratory industry, medical device industry, and medical manufacturing technology industry to form a single, integrated healthcare ecosystem under one roof.

Through its strategic partnership with Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), International Healthcare Week 2025 intends to establish Malaysia as a major hub for medical innovation and trade. The partnership will improve market access and promote investment opportunities to stimulate growth within Southeast Asia's healthcare and medical device industry.

The exhibitions are expected to bring over 1,000 exhibitors and 16,000 attendees from more than 50 countries, creating exceptional networking opportunities while facilitating business matchmaking and knowledge exchange, thereby establishing the event as a central platform for the region's healthcare sector.

Rungphech (Rose) Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director, ASEAN at Informa Markets stated that "Informa Markets is dedicated to supporting the growth and development of Southeast Asia's healthcare sector. Malaysia's strong position as a medical device manufacturing hub, combined with the region's expanding healthcare demands, makes Medtec Southeast Asia 2025 a crucial business platform for industry leaders, innovators, and investors. This event will drive the advancement of medical device manufacturing and technology industries across Southeast Asia"

Take part in Medtec Southeast Asia 2025 to lead the cutting-edge medical device design and manufacturing sector in Southeast Asia.

For more information and exhibitor inquiries, visit: https://inthealthcareweek.com/medtecsea2025

*Source: Malaysia Medical Devices Report Includes 5-year forecasts to 2028 By BMIAbout Informa Markets

Informa Markets connects businesses and professionals with knowledge, expertise, and innovative solutions. As a global leader in B2B events and digital services, Informa Markets organizes industry-leading exhibitions that drive business growth, foster collaboration, and advance market development.

