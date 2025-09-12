PNN

New Delhi [India], September 12: India's entrepreneurial spirit is thriving in 2025, with homegrown companies rewriting the rules across industries. From groundbreaking innovations in personal care and fashion to revolutionary advances in agriculture, technology, and education, these 10 companies are not just growing businesses--they're shaping the future of India's economy and consumer landscape.

Also Read | 6 Best Online Reputation Management Agencies for Individuals and Brands.

1. Jobipo

Launched in April 2025, Jobipo is India's newest job portal with a simple but powerful vision - to connect talent with opportunities. In today's competitive job market, finding the perfect match between candidates and employers is often a challenge. Jobipo solves this by offering a smart, easy-to-use platform where job seekers can directly connect with recruiters across industries.

Also Read | 'Mirai' Ending Explained: The Star-Cameo in Post-Credit Scene of Teja Sajja's Myth-Fantasy Movie and How That Sets Up 'Mirai: Jaithraya' (SPOILER ALERT).

From fresher jobs to experienced roles, and from Jaipur jobs to pan-India opportunities, Jobipo is designed to make hiring faster, smarter, and more accessible. Candidates can explore jobs in finance, IT, banking, sales, education, and private sectors, while employers benefit from verified profiles, customised plans, and efficient hiring tools.

The platform has been launched by Suresh Kumar (Co-founder & CEO) and Sandeep Sabal (Co-founder & COO) with a strong mission to empower India's workforce and help companies connect with the right talent at the right time. Together, their vision is to create a trusted ecosystem that will generate millions of career opportunities across the country.

For more information, visit here: Website: https://jobipo.com/

2. Norspin International Ltd.

Founded in 2018 by Manoj Saini and Manoj Khandelwal, Norspin International Ltd. has rapidly grown into a diversified apparel and fashion retail company. Its portfolio is led by flagship brand CANOE, alongside CANOE Women and CANOE Plus. Headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, the company combines international design collaborations, innovative fabrics, and in-house manufacturing to deliver stylish, affordable apparel.

Norspin differentiates itself by sourcing fabrics directly from leading global mills while maintaining rigorous quality standards through in-house production. With a retail footprint across 300+ multi-brand outlets--including Reliance Trends, Centro, and Fashion Factory--the company also champions inclusivity with Canoe Plus, its dedicated plus-size line.

Recent innovations include eco-friendly materials such as Lotus, Bamboo, and Techno blends in the SS'26 collection. As Norspin expands into exclusive brand outlets and premium accessories, it continues to redefine contemporary Indian fashion.

For more information, visit here: https://canoetrends.com/

3. Blacknut Agri-Food Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Led by Mr. Varun Gupta, popularly known as the Makhana Man of India, Blacknut Agri-Food Machinery Pvt. Ltd. is revolutionising India's agri-food sector. Headquartered in Ambala, Haryana, with a strong presence in Bihar, the company pioneered India's first complete Makhana processing technology, blending tradition with modern innovation. Offering end-to-end solutions across Makhana, honey, spices, fruits, vegetables, and agri-drones, Blacknut empowers farmers, SMEs, and entrepreneurs to boost productivity and profitability. Driving the White Ball Revolution, it positions India as the global hub of Makhana, creating sustainable livelihoods while aiming to build a billion-dollar superfood industry.

For more information, visit here: https://www.blacknut.co.in/

4. imfresh

imfresh is breaking barriers in the personal care industry with a pioneering solution -- India's first whole-body deodorant cream. Born from a founder's personal health struggle, imfresh was created to address a widespread yet overlooked issue: safe and effective odor protection for those with skin sensitivities, sinus concerns, or fragrance allergies.

Unlike traditional deodorants, imfresh is baking soda-free, aluminium-free, and gentle on skin, offering dual benefits of long-lasting freshness and reducing pigmentation in intimate areas. With 100,000+ satisfied customers and a stellar 4.6+ rating, the brand has already transformed confidence for thousands across India.

As demand for clean-label, chemical-free products rises, imfresh is scaling distribution nationwide while exploring new product lines in personal care. With empathy-driven innovation at its core, imfresh is rapidly becoming a household name in wellness and beauty.

For more information, visit here: imfresh.in

5. Notty Nuts

Notty Nuts, founded by Bhagwati Attal and Devi Attal, is a premium dry fruits, snacks, and gifting brand based in Begum Bazar, Hyderabad. With a vision to make healthy eating exciting and indulgent, the company offers a wide range of flavoured dry fruits, nut-based snacks, chocolate-coated treats, and innovative gifting hampers.

What sets Notty Nuts apart is its unique blend of taste, health, and innovation. From modern packaging to gourmet flavours, the brand transforms traditional dry fruits into trendy, guilt-free snacks that are perfect for both everyday consumption and premium gifting. Recognised by leading corporates and quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart, Notty Nuts has quickly become a trusted name in lifestyle snacking.

For more information, visit here: Website: www.nottynuts.in

6. Rainmaind Realtors Pvt. Ltd

Based in Pune, Maharashtra, Rainmaind Realtors Pvt. Ltd. is more than just a fashion brand--it's a movement that reflects individuality and lifestyle. Founded under the leadership of Director Harishankar Ramjitchoudhari and CEO Uma Harishankar Choudhri, the company is committed to delivering world-class fashion products crafted from imported, high-quality fabrics.

What sets Rainmaind apart is its focus on genuine, premium products that blend global style with customer satisfaction. From jeans, blazers, waistcoats, and office wear to Italian belts and wallets, the brand caters to businessmen, students, and professionals--helping them dress with confidence for every occasion, whether it's a job interview, corporate event, or travel.

With achievements like selling out 500 jeans in just one week, Rainmaind continues to make its mark as a trusted name in premium fashion.

Discover more at Rainmaind

For more information, visit here: https://www.rainmaind.com/

7. Gypro Plast

Skylark Prime Infrasolutions, led by visionaries Allwyn Albert and Prasanna Kumar, is transforming the Indian construction industry through its flagship innovation - Gypro Plast. Headquartered in Mysuru, Karnataka, Gypro Plast is a next-generation gypsum-based plaster designed to completely replace traditional cement plastering.

Unlike conventional methods, Gypro Plast requires no cement, sand, curing, or putty, offering builders, contractors, and homeowners a faster, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative. With its superior finish, crack-free durability, and ability to cover 30% more area, Gypro Plast ensures projects are completed quicker while maintaining premium quality.

Recently launched with the support of industry leaders and dignitaries, Gypro Plast is already gaining widespread adoption in residential and commercial projects. The company is also expanding its dealer and franchise network across India, making modern plastering accessible nationwide.

For more information, visit here: www.gyproplast.in

8. Albatross Perfumes

Founded by Naman Gupta, with over 12 years of hands-on retail experience, Albatross Perfumes has quickly emerged as India's fastest-growing luxury fragrance house. Bootstrapped, performance-driven, and culturally rooted, the brand was created to fill a long-ignored gap in the Indian fragrance market, offering scents that resonate with modern consumers.

Each fragrance is carefully crafted to blend world-class projection with rich storytelling, making Albatross more than a perfume brand--it's a source of power, confidence, and identity. Popular offerings such as Amber Sands, Mating Roar, She Came She Stayed, and Veles have earned over 1 lakh happy customers and a 4.9/5-star rating across platforms, making it India's safest blind-buy brand.

With a strong repeat purchase rate of 44%, Albatross is scaling to 1 lakh+ units per month, using clean ingredients, recycled bottles, and luxurious recyclable packaging. Available on Nykaa, Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, FirstCry, and its own website, Albatross is defining what modern Indian luxury smells like.

For more information, visit here: www.albatrossclothing.in

9. 100 Plus Academy

100 Plus Academy, a unit of EduZephyr Education Services Pvt. Ltd., is transforming the way students in India prepare for their future. Specialising in academic tutoring and competitive exam preparation (IIT JEE, NEET, Olympiads, SAT), the academy bridges the gap between school education and the skills required to excel in national and international exams.

Unlike traditional coaching institutes, 100 Plus Academy offers personalised AI-based tutoring, aligned with school academics and supported by research-driven career planning. The academy's holistic approach integrates school academics, competitive exam preparation, career planning, and mindfulness practices, ensuring that learning is not a burden but a goal-oriented, enriching experience.

With proven success stories like AIR 3 in ISC Boards, AIR 952 in IIT JEE Advanced, and International Rank 2 in Olympiads, the academy is shaping India's next generation of thinkers and innovators.

For more information, visit here: www.100plusacademy.com

10. 360DigiTMG

360DigiTMG is at the forefront of data science, AI, machine learning, and analytics education in India. With a mission to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry demands,360DigiTMG is a leading Data Science institute in Hyderabad offering hands-on, industry-relevant programs designed for students, working professionals, and corporate teams.

The institute's curriculum combines real-world projects, live case studies, and mentorship from Fortune 500 professionals, enabling learners to develop practical skills across healthcare, finance, retail, and technology sectors. Students benefit from lifetime LMS access, continuous upskilling support, workshops, and placement assistance with top IT and analytics firms.

As demand for AI and data science professionals continues to grow globally, 360DigiTMG equips learners to thrive in a data-driven world, emphasising continuous professional growth and global recognition. With free learning resources, workshops, and a strong community ecosystem, the institute ensures learners stay ahead in their careers.

For more information, visit here: www.360digitmg.com

These 10 trailblazing companies prove that innovation, resilience, and vision define India's next growth chapter. By solving real-world problems and creating new opportunities, they inspire a generation of entrepreneurs and consumers alike. As they scale new heights, their journeys signal an exciting, transformative future for Indian industries in 2025 and beyond.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)