Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/PNN): Action-adventure spectacle, Ram Setu, is all set for a grand Television premiere on Star Gold. With actor Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film also stars Satyadev Kancharana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and M. Nasser in primary roles.

Written and Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the story of Ram Setu revolves around an atheist archaeologist-turned-believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy this pillar of India's heritage.

The film is a fast-paced, action-adventure entertainer for the entire family with never-seen-before visuals and stunning sequences. It will premiere on Star Gold on Sunday, March 5th, 2023 at 8 PM.

This is what the versatile actor, Akshay Kumar had to say about the film, "Ram Setu is rooted in Indian history and culture and it is our effort to give the viewers a visually immersive as well as a culturally enriching experience through the film. This is an important story that must be told, especially for the younger generations and I am thrilled that you can now enjoy the film with your family at Ram Setu's World TV premiere on Star Gold".

Talking about the film, Producer Vikram Malhotra said, "Abhishek and the entire team of Ram Setu have come together to tell a uniquely Indian story with an action-packed and contemporary narrative. This is a film for every Indian to feel proud of and I am delighted that it will now reach even more fans through its world television premiere on Star Gold".

