Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 12: In the bright lights of Sabarmati Riverfront, in the beautiful area toward the airport, a larger-than-life spectacle is winning hearts and camera clicks alike. The 17-foot installation of a towering melting ice cream, a choco-dipped ice cream bar on a stick with chocolate flowing down in slow, shiny drips, by Vadilal Ice Creams has made Ahmedabad an inevitable hotspot during Valentine's Week. The installation is a blend of art, nostalgia, and romance, and has since become the sweetest backdrop for love stories unfolding in the city.

The installation is strategically positioned along the river against a glowing skyline, drawing visitors from early evening until late at night. The chocolate-drip detailing is dramatized under soft golden lights, creating a dreamy atmosphere straight out of a movie scene. It is not just a setup; it is a moment, especially for Gen Z couples. A statement. A reel waiting to be shot.

In the days leading up to Valentine's Day, the riverfront has witnessed playful proposals and heart-melting confessions. Young couples have fallen to their knees under the bitten top of the giant ice cream bar, rings flashing in the light against the shiny chocolate drips, while friends cheer and document the big occasion. Vadilal's cheerful mascot, Vaddy, adds to the thrill as it hypes up the crowd, and people are simply loving it. The enthusiasm spreads, turning strangers into an audience and the simplest moments into expressions of passion.

Social media is buzzing. Feeds filled with reels and stories from the Sabarmati Riverfront show drone shots circling the installation, slow-motion proposal clips, and groups of friends posing theatrically under the drizzling chocolate. Visiting the Melting Ice Cream has now become part of the Valentine's Week ritual for many, a chance to melt their crush before the ice cream melts away. The catchy headline has gone viral, with individuals creating captions, hashtags, and playful extensions that continue to spread the buzz organically.

Yet, the charm of the installation is not limited to one generation. Golden couples have been spotted walking hand in hand, sharing Vadilal cones at the base of the sweet monument. Couples have renewed personal commitments while sharing joyful moments beneath the dripping chocolate. Families organize photos, children look on in wonder, and grandparents share stories of their first dates over ice cream, proving that certain memories remain fresh forever, just like our favorite ice cream flavors.

For Amdavad, the installation goes beyond marketing; it has transformed into a public space that celebrates shared memories. Vadilal, a brand born in Ahmedabad, remains a vital part of the city's identity. Through this towering ice cream bar, the company has created a joyful experience that evokes a range of emotions. By blending vintage sweetness with contemporary flair, the brand has turned an ice cream bar into a tribute to love.

As Valentine's Day approaches, the celebration reminds us that love, like ice cream, should be enjoyed before it melts away. The Sabarmati Riverfront is offering moments that linger long after the chocolate stops dripping, from grand proposals and playful crush confessions to anniversary dinners and friend photos.

This Valentine's Week, come to the glow of the river, pose beneath the melting masterpiece, and make your story a part of Ahmedabad's sweetest celebration, one scoop, one smile, and one memory of a lifetime.

Melt your crush before the Ice cream melts away at Sabarmati Riverfront.

