Meme Coin to look out for in Q1 2023 - Big Eyes Coin and Shiba Inu

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI/ATK): Cryptocurrency is one of the most popular modern commodities. It saw a huge rise in popularity over the Covid-19 pandemic and is not going anywhere anytime soon. One particular form of cryptocurrency recently seen in the limelight is the meme coin.

Meme coins are a form of cryptocurrency that use memes/internet jokes and transfer them onto the blockchain. These cryptos tend to have huge community backing and are a fun way for like-minded people to come together.

Also Read | #ILT20: #DubaiCapitals Produced a Scintillating Performance to Defeat #MIEmirates by 16 … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Though meme coins have been around for almost a decade, they have only recently become popular. The first meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE), was the first to reach stardom after Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted favourably about the coin. It is now among the most popular cryptos on the market.

Though Dogecoin is popular, does it deserve all of the meme coin hype? Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are two fantastic meme coins that are taking steps towards revolutionising the meme coin game.

Also Read | Earth's Problems Will Be Solved if Cow Slaughter Is Stopped, Gaumutra Cure for Many Incurable Diseases: Gujarat Court.

Big Eyes Coin Has Hit $16.5 Million And Is Set To Launch

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin that is in the ninth stage of its presale. Its presale is experiencing significant success and has raised over $16.5 million, and once made $1 million in only 24 hours!

This meme coin is based on an adorable anime-style cat that loves the ocean and all forms of aquatic life. Due to this, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is putting 5% of all its BIG tokens in a special charity wallet that will be donated to several ocean-saving charities. One of the charities Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has already donated to is Sea Shepherd. This organisation is dedicated to safeguarding the oceans and cleaning human waste.

Big Eyes Coin is set to launch at the end of January 2023 if it makes an extra $12 million. The coin will launch immediately if it makes an extra $51 million. The meme coin is offering a 200% code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 that will give users 200% extra BIG tokens at the checkout. To be transparent, its website also has a calculator that shows what BIG tokens are worth in USDT and their price in the future.

What Is Shibarium All About?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the market's second most popular meme coin. It is rumoured to be launching a new project called Shibarium that could push it past Dogecoin (DOGE).

Shibarium is a new layer-2 solution that intends to enhance the Shiba Inu ecosystem by delivering quicker transactions at a cheaper rate, among other significant enhancements.

Scaling solutions, also known as layer-2s, are a technology that can improve a blockchain in a number of ways but whose prime focus is to ease network congestion on the main layer.

To Summarise,

Meme coins are fun forms of cryptocurrencies that help bring like-minded people together. They have risen in popularity over recent years. Two meme coins, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), are bringing innovative new ideas to crypto and should be on your 2023 watchlist.

Use this code for 200% extra BIG tokens: LAUNCHBIGEYES200

For more information, follow the links below:

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)