H.E. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, during the 11th Edition of the Merck Foundation Annual Conference

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Dubai [UAE], May 6: Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, congratulated H.E. Dr. SAMIA SULUHU HASSAN, The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, for being awarded the prestigious 'Mother of the Nation Order' by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized, "I am very happy for you, Your Excellency Mama Samia, you are More than a Mother. This distinguished recognition is a powerful tribute to your outstanding leadership, unwavering dedication to sustainable development, and tireless efforts to strengthen social cohesion and prosperity for the people of Tanzania.

At Merck Foundation, we are honored to work closely with you. As part of our joint efforts to strengthen healthcare capacity in Tanzania, together, we have provided 78 scholarships for Tanzanian doctors in 44 critical and underserved specialties, helping to transform the patient care landscape across the country."

Merck Foundation conducted the 11th Edition of their annual conference, "Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary", under the patronage of The President of Tanzania, and in partnership with the Government of Tanzania in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, last year. The conference was officially inaugurated by H.E. Dr. SAMIA SULUHU HASSAN, The President of the United Republic of Tanzania along with First Ladies of 15 Countries, who joined as the Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers. The high-level annual conference brought together over 10,000 participants from more than 70 countries, including Ministers of Health, Gender, Education and Information, academia, medical experts and media.

Senator Kelej further added, "It was an honor to have Her Excellency inaugurate our annual conference.

She is a great leader, and we, all African women, are truly proud of your achievements and success. She is a true role model for all of us. At Merck Foundation, we remain committed to supporting her transformative agenda for health, girl education, and women empowerment in Tanzania."

Merck Foundation continues to expand its impact across Tanzania, the rest of Africa and beyond, promoting a future where everyone can lead a healthy and happy life.

