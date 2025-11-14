PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14: Merusri Developers has announced the launch of its latest luxury residential project, Merusri Sunscape, on IVC Road, North Bengaluru, close to Devanahalli and 15 minutes from Bangalore International Airport. Designed for those seeking a calm yet connected lifestyle, Merusri Sunscape offers a limited collection of premium 3 & 4 Bed boutique villas that redefine modern luxury living.

Spread across 5.39 acres, the project features 76 exclusive villas designed with an architectural philosophy rooted in honesty, simplicity, performance, spaciousness, daylight, and ventilation. Each villa at Merusri Sunscape is three-sided open, allowing abundant light, natural airflow, and unobstructed views, creating homes that breathe and flow seamlessly with their surroundings.

The community's 12,000 sq ft. Clubhouse anchors a lifestyle where wellness and leisure blend effortlessly. From a swimming pool, fitness centre and coworking pods to yoga decks, sports courts and landscaped gardens, this gated community is designed to nurture wellbeing, balance and meaningful connection.

Merusri Sunscape is where luxury finds its calm -- a boutique villa community that strikes a rare balance between urban energy and natural serenity. Here, mornings rise to sunlight and whispering greens, work calls drift easily beside reflective pools, and evenings stretch into yoga, sport, or quiet reflection under open skies.Just minutes from Bangalore International Airport, yet worlds away from the city's rush, Merusri Sunscape offers everything modern life promises -- without the chaos, and with far more soul.

The project enjoys excellent connectivity to key growth corridors -- including Manyata Tech Park, Aerospace SEZ, KIADB Industrial Area, and the upcoming Devanahalli Business Park and Mall of Asia, positioning it as a compelling choice for both end-users and investors seeking premium villa living in North Bengaluru.Surrounded by renowned educational institutions and leading healthcare facilities, Merusri Sunscape blends urban convenience with natural tranquility, offering a lifestyle that's both connected and composed.

The growth potential of the region is further enhanced by infrastructure developments such as Namma Metro Phase 2B (Blue Line), the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), and the Bengaluru Suburban Rail (Kanaka Line) -- all of which strengthen connectivity for residents of upcoming villas close to Devanahalli and gated community villas on IVC Road.

Reflecting the strong demand for boutique luxury living, 20% of the project's inventory has already been sold within the first month of pre-launch. Prices start from ₹2.64 crore onwards. Investing in villas near Bangalore International Airport is an attractive opportunity in 2025 - 2026.

With Merusri Sunscape, Merusri Developers reinforces its commitment to creating design-led, sustainable, and exclusive residential enclaves that redefine the idea of contemporary living, a sanctuary where architecture, nature, and luxury breathe as one.

For more details, call +91 9900007178.

