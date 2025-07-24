BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 24: With dedicated shows now mapped across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata, this joint initiative underscores a long-term strategy to establish a pan-India presence for the Gifting and Stationery sector. By creating strong regional platforms in the country's top-tier commercial and consumption hubs, the organisers are delivering a scalable model that supports:

* Wider market access for exhibitors by reaching buyers and distributors in multiple cities.

* Year-round business engagement through staggered show calendars.

* Enhanced visibility for brands targeting B2B, Retail, and Corporate segments.

* Targeted networking and buyer connect opportunities tailored to each region's commercial pulse.

This nationwide approach not only enables companies to tap into region-specific demand patterns, but also contributes to building a national ecosystem for gifting and stationery. Together, these leading exhibition brands in India will form an unmatched powerhouse for the gifting & stationery industry--offering an integrated platform that connects manufacturers, innovators, and buyers from across the country and beyond.

The upcoming February 2026 Mumbai edition of Gifts World Expo will mark the transformation of the longstanding Corporate Gifts Show, which will now be rebranded under the Gifts World Expo umbrella so as to cover the entire gamut of gifting and not being just confined to corporate gifting. This rebranding signifies a cohesive and unified platform for the gifting industry, building on the strong foundation and legacy of the previous shows.

Simultaneously, Paperworld India, the global brand for the stationery, office, and school supplies sector under the Messe Frankfurt portfolio, will make its debut in the capital city of New Delhi, alongside Gifts World Expo (New Delhi 2026 edition) further expanding its footprint in India & then move to other regions as per the market demand.

Talking about the alliance, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member of Messe Frankfurt Asia Holding Ltd. commented: "Our continued partnership with MEX Exhibitions aims to align our strengths and industry insights to build a nationally relevant and sectorally deep portfolio. With Gifts World Expo expanding into Mumbai and the launch of Paperworld India in New Delhi, we are strategically poised to serve both the B2B gifting and stationery segments more effectively with a strong brand with enhanced offerings through a single-source business platform. Adopting a pan-India strategy focused on these four key commercial and consumption hubs will enable the shows further to drive stronger market reach and sustained business engagement throughout the year for both Indian and global brands."

Ms Himani Gulati and Mr Gaurav Juneja, Directors of MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, shared their enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: "We are excited to partner with Messe Frankfurt India in the gifting and stationery segments through Gifts World Expo. This strategic collaboration reflects our joint vision to elevate the industry by building a comprehensive, future-oriented platform that serves stakeholders across the entire value chain. Gifts World Expo has established itself as a leading show in the gifting exhibition space, and this alliance will further reinforce our dedication to delivering exceptional value to both exhibitors and visitors. It also aims to take the shows from being just national to international entities. We are confident that the partnership will broaden the scale, enhance content depth, and elevate the show's international stature, while continuing to maintain the high standards of business networking and product presentation that the industry has come to associate with the event."

The Indian stationery industry in 2025 (as per Wright's Research) is a dynamic and competitive sector with a value of around USD 3.49 billion, with a five-year forecasted CAGR of 8-10%. The industry is dominated by the education sector, corporate offices, and increasing demand for premium and digital stationery. Although conventional paper-based products like notebooks, registers, and copier paper remain the major players, there is a growing trend towards environmentally friendly, customised, and technologically enabled stationery solutions.

The culture of gifting in India is undergoing a remarkable transformation. No longer confined to festivals and weddings, gifting has become an integral part of personal expression, corporate engagement, and digital commerce. The Indian gifting market is experiencing robust growth, with an estimated value of USD 75.16 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 92.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.55% (as per Retail Research Trends).

As a global market leader also in the consumer good trade fair sector, Messe Frankfurt hosts around 30 industry events around the world every year - from major international trade fairs to events of regional relevance. In doing so, Messe Frankfurt co-operates with local partners to combine expertise. Gifts World Expo and Paperworld India will be part of Conzoom Circle, Messe Frankfurt's global network of lifestyle goods, which interlinks all trade fairs and further formats, offering increased opportunities to all stakeholders in the global consumer goods market and enabling the targeted development of specific markets. The debut edition of Gifts World Expo in Mumbai will be held from 26 - 28 February 2026, Hall 2-3, Nesco, Mumbai in India.

