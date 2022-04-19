Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): UFO Moviez and Mumbai Movie Studios (MMS) along with visionary Director Digpal Lanjekar to bring the trailer of the movie Sher Shivraj to the Metaverse, making it the very first Marathi movie to be launched through the Metaverse. And to carry on the historical task Metawood was given the responsibility.

The world is witnessing the advent of WEB 3.0. Millennials are spending more and more time in the digital world. The young generation is hooked on to their gadgets and is now experimenting with digital technologies like artificial and virtual reality through various media. With their immersion in the modern world, the young generation is losing touch with our rich heritage and culture.

With this in mind, Metawood along with the Director Digpal Lanjekar, known for Shivraj Ashtak, Pawankhind (2021), Farzand (2018) and Fatteshikast (2019) are bringing the trailer launch of Sher Shivraj in the Metaverse after successfully showcasing the life story of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on screen with the first three instalments. Through Metaverse, they aim at creating a renewed vigor about the historical hero among the young generation.

Metawood is also planning to come up with the Digital collectibles or NFTs of the movie, whereby fans can own a virtual piece of the movie memorabilia.

Metawood is India's first integrated Movies Metaverse, NFT, and Blockchain Platform. Started by Technology experts who are entertainment and movie buffs, Metawood will become a go-to platform for all movie buffs who want to experience their movie experience in the WEB 3.0.

Yashodhan Ramteke, CEO of Metawood says, "Meta-Commerce is a multi-million dollar industry globally which is in a very nascent stage in our country, we are expecting more content creators to join this space. The entertainment industry has a huge potential in web 3.0, which has the power to become a strong additional revenue stream for the entertainment industry on the other hand, very importantly we can keep our new generation in sync with our history and legacy by communicating to them through a medium that they wish to watch."

Digpal Lanjekar who is the Director of the movie, said, "Sher Shivaji is a 8 films series and it already holds lot of records and today it became the first Marathi movie to enter the world of metaverse which is a leap in the future."

Nitin Keni, Producer of Sher Shivraj, said, "It's a great thing for us that Sher Shivraj is going to be the first Marathi movie to enter the Metaverse world, Metaverse has opened up new avenue of revenue generation and I welcome this new technology which is going to revolutionize the entertainment industry".

Pankaj Jaisingh, CEO, Distribution Business, UFO Moviez, said, "Though we had no idea about Metaverse or technology what drove us was the enthusiasm of team Metawood. Metaverse opens up a different vertical in entertainment industry. The experience through metaverse is phenomenal and NFTS and Metaverse together will boost business and help the industry grow."

Metawood brings the best of both worlds: Blockchain and Entertainment. Non Fungible Tokens are not the next big thing; they are not arriving. They have already arrived and are already a big thing. Metawood is committed to bringing you the NFTs and Metaverse across the best properties from the Indian Entertainment Industry.

