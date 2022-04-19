The biggest game of English football is upon us as title challengers Liverpool take on Manchester United, who are desperate to make it to the top four on the back of a disappointing season. The Reds are just a point off Manchester City in the points table but a win at Anfield this evening places them on the top albeit temporarily with Pep Guardiola’s men not in action till Wednesday. With the League Cup already in their kitty and the FA Cup final to look forward to, the Reds are having one of the best seasons of their history. In stark contrast, Manchester United have flopped big time but last weekend’s win over Norwich City coupled with defeats for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, have brought them right back into the top-four race. Liverpool versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 12:30 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s Newborn Son Dies During Childbirth, Couple Share News of Tragic Death, Seek Privacy in Heart-Breaking Instagram Post

Jordan Henderson is expected to start for Liverpool after coming off the bench against Manchester City in the FA Cup semis. Naby Keita is the one that should make way for the Liverpool skipper and with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in fine form, the home team have the edge in midfield. Mo Salah is not in the best of forms at the moment but the Egyptian forward will not be easy to deal with by the Manchester United defence. Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota are the players who will likely make the cut in the attacking third.

The availability of Cristiano Ronaldo is not clear at the moment with the forward tragically losing his newborn son. Paul Pogba was poor against Norwich City and booed by the fans but the lack of options in midfield means the French midfielder will start again. Jesse Lingard could get another start for the Red Devils and his combinational play with Bruno Fernandes will be crucial against a high-pressing Liverpool side. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Lose Baby Boy During Childbirth, Fans Send Support to Grieving Parents Mourning Devastating Loss

When is Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Anfield Stadium. The game will be held on April 20, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester United match. Manchester United are way off the pace at the moment and could be punished by this iconic Liverpool side.

