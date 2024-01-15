BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 15: Morris Garages (MG), a British automobile brand with a 100-year-old legacy, today launched the MG Astor 2024, India's Most Advanced SUV in its class. The new Astor 2024 comes with a host of exciting features - Ventilated Seats in the front row, Wireless Charger, Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play, and Auto-dimming IRVM for additional security and convenience, along with an updated i-SMART 2.0 with Advanced User Interface for a holistic driving experience. India's first SUV with AI inside will be available in the All-new variants - Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro, starting at an attractive price of 9,98,000* INR ex-showroom price. The MG Astor 2024 now comes equipped with i-SMART 2.0 and 80+ connected features for a seamless and convenient driving experience. Among its standout features is the JIO Voice Recognition system, enabling advanced voice commands for Weather, Cricket updates, Calculator, Clock, Date/Day information, Horoscope, Dictionary, News and knowledge. The Anti-Theft feature, coupled with Digital Key functionality, ensures security even without a network connection. The Advanced UI is complemented by Widget customization on the home screen with multiple home pages and a unique Birthday Wish feature on the Head unit that allows date customization through i-SMART mobile app. Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "We are committed to meeting our customers' expectations with products that showcase the latest in automobile technology. Keeping to this promise and as a brand celebrating its centenary this year, the Astor 2024 line-up offers a combination of features, design, and great value propositions which delight car buyers." MG Astor is the first SUV in India to get a personal AI assistant and 14 Autonomous Level 2 features powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera that can realise a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features. MG Astor comes with 49 Top End Safety features, and the premium interiors and panoramic sunroof elevate the driving experience to a new level of comfort. The new MG Astor 2024 will be available with 1.5 L MT and CVT and 1.3 Turbo AT powertrains. MG Motor has always taken pride in keeping the customer at the heart of its operations, consistently delivering on its promise of value, service, and a hassle-free ownership experience. Continuing with its centenary year celebrations, the company is taking customer centricity a notch higher by introducing more exciting, more advanced and more tech-loaded product offerings across its portfolio and through attractive service propositions as well as unique brand experiences.

