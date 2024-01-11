Gursharan Singh, Sr. VP of Micron exchanges the MoU with Sanjay Sharma, NAMTECH Board member, in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel at the Vibrant Gujarat 2024 summit today

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 11: Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU), one of the world's largest semiconductor companies, and the New Age Makers Institute of Technology (NAMTECH), an ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) education initiative, have formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to partner on advancing the development of the world-class talent pipeline required to propel India's semiconductor manufacturing ambitions, which is projected to quadruple to a capitalisation of USD 110 billion by 2030. The MoU was signed at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in the presence of Union Cabinet Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The partnership will include experiential education and training programs focused on cultivating a highly proficient, globally competitive pool of talent with diverse and sustainable engineering career paths and is aligned with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) for capacity development. ISM aims to create a robust, self-sufficient semiconductor assembly and test ecosystem to enable India's emergence as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design.

"With the collaboration between Micron and NAMTECH, we are shaping the future of semiconductor education and manufacturing in India, while sculpting a global narrative of innovation and technological prowess," said Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Cabinet Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics, and IT. "This partnership, forged under the umbrella of the India Semiconductor Mission, propels our nation towards a self-sufficient and pioneering role in the semiconductor landscape. With unwavering commitment, we stride confidently into a new era, leveraging the synergies between academia and industry, ultimately contributing to India's technological ascendancy on the world stage. To further support the semiconductor industry and its ecosystem, we also request Micron to establish a Center of Excellence in Gujarat."

Micron's track record of developing industry-leading manufacturing operations--and the people that lead them--will play a pivotal role in assisting NAMTECH in the creation of the industry-grade semiconductor assembly and test laboratories, clean rooms and other peripheral infrastructure required to establish an incubation hub that gives students immersive and empirical learning experiences with cutting-edge equipment.

"This synergistic collaboration with NAMTECH is an opportunity to build the talent and skill essential to the semiconductor assembly and test industry," said Gursharan Singh, Micron's Senior Vice President of Global Assembly and Test Operations. "The partnership enables us to leverage India's well-established talent pipeline for the semiconductor ecosystem, not just regionally but also on a global scale."

Micron and NAMTECH are committed to enriching the academic resources needed to nurture a diverse talent pool through bespoke, hands-on learning, curriculum development and faculty training. The partnership aims to provide internships and employment opportunities for NAMTECH students, bring together students and industry luminaries, organise academic excursions to industrial precincts, and facilitate technical projects.

"The partnership with Micron heralds a new chapter for NAMTECH, an establishment created by, for, and with industry," said Sanjay Sharma, NAMTECH Board member and Vice President of ArcelorMittal. "NAMTECH's deep focus on experiential learning, coupled with Micron's preeminence in semiconductor technologies, will cultivate skilled specialists adept at navigating the intricacies of a rapidly evolving sector that will continue to rise in the Indian subcontinent and beyond."

Micron will look to NAMTECH as an ongoing staffing source for highly trained talent for its global manufacturing units and a steady pipeline for domestic industry. Micron's upcoming assembly and test facility in Sanand, Gujarat, will create approximately 5,000 direct Micron jobs and 15,000 community jobs in the coming years.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world's leading steel manufacturing organisations. A leading integrated flat carbon steel producer in India, the company has a 9 million tonnes per annum crude steel capacity with state-of-the-art downstream facilities. It produces a diversified range of flat steel products, including value-added steel and a 20 million-tonne pellet capacity.

NAMTECH is a pioneering, industry-aligned institute built with a bold mission to resolve the disconnect between what the industry needs and the rigid, siloed educational system produces.

NAMTECH seeks to reimagine education through experiential learning and an emerging technology-driven curriculum that moulds students for whatever comes and prepares them with the skills to meet future marketplace challenges.

