Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Spin Master Entertainment has announced that PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the second film in the animated PAW Patrol franchise, is greenlit to hit the cinemas in October 2023.

This will be Spin Master's second collaboration with Mikros Animation to deliver a cinematic all-CG animation feature film that follows Ryder and the pups' travels to Adventure City.

"With over 300 artists and technical directors working closely with the creatives and the director Cal Brunker, the team is excited to leverage even further resources and talent to bring the iconic children's characters to the screen," says Andrea Miloro, President of Mikros Animation. "We're delighted that Spin Master Entertainment has showed a renewed trust in the quality of our work. And we're incredibly excited to continue this collaboration and expand our animation team to leverage the incredible budding animation talent that is out there globally."

With the first feature film grossing over $150 million global box office sales, PAW Patrol: The Movie saw massive success globally. The film also recently won the Golden Screen Award for Feature Film, presented by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

"It's great to be a part of the global collaboration and creative engagement that goes into bringing such an iconic story to the big screen," said Mahendran Loganathan, Producer at Mikros Animation, India. "The mighty paws are ready to begin another journey, and our team in India is thrilled to help create this action-packed feature film. We are thus building a solid foundation for this feature, and we want to make the 'Pawsome' crew here even mightier!"

Mikros Animation has announced a global recruitment to deliver PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie - Synopsis

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains.

With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

Mikros Animation is a global CGI animation studio located in Paris, Montreal, Los Angeles, Bangalore and London, offering front end services through to final picture for feature, long-form episodic and traditional episodic animation. Thanks to our global capabilities, we adapt our scale to always serve every project in the best possible way.

We believe great animation is about making connections with real people. To ignite connection and to make images unforgettable, we unite with filmmakers to tell their stories. We embrace our clients' creative ideas in our culture of collaboration, making our studios the home of the projects we are entrusted with. We help filmmakers define and develop their vision from script up to screen to make every project a unique one. We craft striking CG animation, and we create characters that connect with audiences on an authentic and emotional level, at the highest creative quality and best price possible.

In less than ten years, Mikros Animation has contributed to ten released feature animations and to numerous high-quality episodic shows for the world's best-known animation studios, either as creative studio, line producer or executive producer. Mikros Animation has also produced more than 250 hours of programming, broadcast by notable channels including Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, TF1, France TV, Gulli, M6, Gloob, and Super RTL. Our episodic content airs and streams globally, in over 180 countries.

Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company driven by one purpose: the realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. We inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work. Our award-winning teams of artists and technologists' partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of storytelling to audiences everywhere.

No idea is too ambitious for us to create to an incredibly high standard. Technicolor Creative Studios provides World Class production expertise in Film, Episodic, Gaming, Advertising and Experiential Marketing.

