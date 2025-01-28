VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: House of Hiranandani, has roped in celebrity fitness enthusiast Milind Soman to lead the 11th Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon scheduled on February 9th in Hiranandani Estate, Thane. Over 14,500 runners are expected to participate in the race.

The marathon will feature three race categories: the challenging Half Marathon (21.1 km), the invigorating Green Run (10km), and the family run (4km). The route for the half marathon will cover Hiranandani Estate, Brahmand, Pokhran Road, and Upvan Lake. The route for the dream run will pass through Hiranandani Estate and Brahmand, and the fun run will take place within Hiranandani Estate.

Prashin Jhobalia, Chief Marketing Officer, House of Hiranandani, said, "We started with 8000 participants in 2013 and have welcomed over 1,00,000 runners across the years. The HTHM event has transformed in to a mega event. Fitness enthusiasts get a professionally led platform to run, whereas families and friends get an occasion to run and spend time with each other amidst an energetic and cheerful atmosphere. Each year we aim to make HTHM bigger and better to make a meaningful impact on society."

Milind Soman was delighted to be part of the marathon. "It is a privilege to be part of the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon. The platform aligns well with my passion for fitness and sustainability. I appreciate the efforts of House of Hiranandani in fostering community spirit and creating a greener tomorrow," said Milind Soman.

The Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon has grown to become one of the region's biggest platforms for fitness enthusiasts. Beyond encouraging physical fitness, the run also serves as a dynamic medium to propagate environmental awareness, aligning with House of Hiranandani's "Tomorrow Matters" campaign and in line with its commitment to fostering positive change among individuals and communities.

Registration for HTHM is now open. Interested individuals can sign up before February 2nd.

About House of Hiranandani:

Mumbai-based House of Hiranandani group, founded by Surendra Hiranandani, stands as a beacon of excellence in the real estate industry. With a distinguished portfolio spanning Mumbai, Thane, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, including landmark projects like Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, Hiranandani Estate, and Hiranandani Meadows in Thane, the company has created benchmarks in the real estate industry.

House of Hiranandani influence extends beyond residential ventures, as it adeptly applies its expertise across diverse sectors including commercial, retail and healthcare embodying a holistic approach to real estate and beyond. With a track record boasting 45.82 million. square feet. developed area, 26,399 homes delivered, 95,228 students educated, and a staggering 69,357 trees planted, House of Hiranandani persistently redefines opulent living while forging an unparalleled path in the real estate realm and beyond. The total development includes commercial development of over 12 mn square.feet of office spaces, catering to the needs of both small-scale entrepreneurs and large corporate entities. Surendra Hiranandani's entrepreneurial journey in real estate spans almost four decades, marked by a deep-rooted commitment to excellence and innovation.

With unparalleled expertise in technical and architectural realms, he has emerged as a visionary leader, adept at navigating challenges and seizing opportunities. Through House of Hiranandani, he continues to redefine luxury living. His decision to embark on his entrepreneurial journey reflects a strategic vision to expand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, leveraging his wealth of experience to shape the future of real estate in India.

