Defending champions and Spanish giants Real Madrid CF will be hosted by Getafe CF in La Liga 2024-25 on Thursday, April 24. The Getafe vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match is scheduled to be played at the Estadio Coliseum from 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Getafe vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match on their TV sets. Fans in India can watch the Getafe vs Real Madrid live streaming online for free on the GXR World app and website. Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Club, La Liga 2024-25: Federico Valverde's Stoppage-Time Strike Helps Los Blancos Gain Crucial Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Getafe vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25:

