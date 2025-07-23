NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 23: Minda Corporation Limited ("Minda Corp" or the "Company"; NSE: MINDACORP, BSE: 538962), the flagship company of the Spark Minda Group announced its strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop smart and advanced cockpit solutions for the Indian automotive market.

Also Read | Who Is Eniba War? Meet the 'Khon U Woh' Viral Video Singer in Pictures and Instagram Reels As Her Jaintia Song With Deiwitewan Synnah Broke the Internet.

As part of their collaboration, Minda Corporation is designing a next-generation cockpit platform powered by the Snapdragon® Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies. A key element of the Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ Solution, the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform enhances in-car experiences by delivering sophisticated displays, audio, computing and connectivity, making them more responsive and enjoyable. With these next generation Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions, Minda's new cockpit domain controllers will be equipped to support rich multimedia experiences, AI-driven interfaces and seamless cloud integration enhancing the cockpit performance, digital user interface and vehicle connectivity for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

Suresh D, Group CTO, Minda Corporation Limited, said, "Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies marks a significant milestone in enhancing Minda Corporation's capabilities in delivering next-generation digital cockpit solutions. By leveraging Qualcomm's advanced automotive platforms, this strategic partnership enables us to offer intuitive HMI, seamless multi-display integration and software-defined cockpit architectures built on Android and QNX operating systems. This alliance reflects our commitment to technological leadership and aligns with our long-term vision of delivering intelligent, connected and user-centric experiences that create sustainable value for OEMs, end users and shareholders."

Also Read | IndiGo's Ahmedabad-Diu Flight 6E7966 Carrying 50 Passengers Aborts Take-Off Due to Technical Snag.

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President, India President, Qualcomm Technologies, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Spark Minda to deliver advanced, localized cockpit solutions tailored for India's evolving automotive landscape using our Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. The Snapdragon Digital Chassis continues to transform the driving experience, empowering manufacturers with premium technologies. We aim to redefine the in-vehicle experience for Indian consumers, bringing innovation and connectivity to the next generation of vehicles."

Minda Corporation is one of the leading automotive component manufacturing companies in India with a pan-India presence and significant international footprint. The Company was incorporated in 1985. Minda Corporation is the flagship company of Spark Minda, which was part of the erstwhile Minda Group. The Company has a diversified product portfolio that encompasses Mechatronics, Information and Connected Systems and Plastic and Interior for auto OEMs. These products cater to 2/3 wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-roaders and after-market. The Company has a diversified customer base including Indian and global original equipment manufacturers and Tier-1 customers. For assimilating the latest technologies, Minda Corporation has a dedicated R&D facility and collaborations with the pioneers and leaders of the automobile industry. This has provided Minda Corporation with the cutting-edge in product design and technology to meet strict international quality standards.

Snapdragon and Digital Chassis are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon and Snapdragon Digital Chassis are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

For further information on Minda Corporation visit www.sparkminda.com.

This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Minda Corporation future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Minda Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)