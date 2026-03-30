Mistakes That Make You Feel Low on Energy All Day

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 30: Have you been there when you wake up tired, drag yourself through work, and by evening, you are just breathing with no energy left? Ever thought about the reason behind?

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Well, it might not be workload or stress? The real problem may be daily habits that steal your energy, your vibe. Let us help you break down those habits and ways to fix them.

Get Away with These Habits for Higher Energy Levels

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If you hate the fact that you crash by evening after spending the whole day out, these may be the common mistakes to get over with:

Skipping a Breakfast in the Rushed Mornings

Do you just sip on coffee without eating anything due to morning chaos? It may feel productive to you, but your body doesn't really love it.

Skipping breakfast can lead to low blood sugar levels, which directly affects energy, concentration, and mood.

Here are some quick fixes to avoid the crash:

- Include protein, healthy fats, and carbs in your breakfast plate- Avoid sugar-heavy cereals or pastries- Add foods like oats, fruits, nuts, or yogurt

Overlooking Nutrients Intake

If you constantly feel tired despite getting enough sleep, nutrient deficiencies could be one of the reasons. One of the most common deficiencies linked to fatigue is vitamin B12.

It helps in red blood cell production and supports nerve function. When its levels are low, your body struggles to transport oxygen efficiently. And, this is why you feel fatigued and weak.

Signs you might be low on B12:- Constant fatigue- Brain fog- Weakness or dizziness- Pale skin

If these sound familiar, light dietary changes or supplements like vitamin b12 tablets can help in energy metabolism and reduce tiredness.

Not Getting Up Off the Chair for Long

Your body isn't designed for sitting 10-hours on a chair. Modern work life requires endless sitting, and your body hates it.

Sitting for long hours slows down blood circulation, reduces oxygen supply to muscles, and makes you feel sluggish.

You can follow these energy-boosting habits:

- Take a 5-minute walk every hour- Stretch your shoulders and back- Stand while taking calls

Even small movements can wake up your body and keep energy levels stable throughout the day.

Turning Around from Fat Intake

For years, we have blamed fats for everything from weight gain to sluggishness. Actually, your brain needs healthy fats to function properly. Omegas help support brain health, reduce inflammation, and maintain energy levels.These are some healthy fat sources:

WalnutsFlaxseedsChia seedsAvocados

If your diet lacks fatty fish, seeds, or nuts, supplements like omega 3 capsules can support daily intake and overall wellness.

Summing Up

Feeling tired all day everyday is not normal and doesn't come with working too hard. Sometimes, it is just your habits draining your energy. To wake up refreshed and feel lively all day, you need to fix your nutrition, improve sleep, and keep moving during the day. It ensures your body gets the nutrients to make the difference.So if you are feeling constantly drained, take a little better care of your body.

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