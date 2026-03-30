PM Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 19,800 crore in Gujarat on March 31 (Photo/GujaratCMO)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on March 31, 2026. During this visit, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth a total of Rs 19,806.9 crore of the Government of India (GoI) and the Government of Gujarat (GoG) from Vav-Tharad.

This includes projects worth Rs 10,921 crore under the Union Ministries of Power, Road Transport & Highways, and Railways, as well as projects worth Rs 8,886 crore under the Urban Development, Water Resources, Water Supply, Roads & Buildings, GIDC, Health & Family Welfare, Tourism, and Tribal Development departments of the Government of Gujarat.

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The event at Vav-Tharad will be attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, along with senior officials from the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat.

Notably, the world's largest hybrid renewable energy (RE) park is under construction at Khavda in the Kutch district. On March 31, the Prime Minister will inaugurate three projects under the Ministry of Power for the Khavda RE Park (at a total cost of Rs 3,645 crore).

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These projects will ensure the effective integration of thousands of megawatts of renewable energy into the national grid, thereby expanding the reach of green energy and strengthening energy security.

Additionally, under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, foundation stones will be laid for the Idar-Badoli bypass four-lane road (Rs 705 crore) and the Dholavira-Mauvana-Vauva-Santalpur section (Rs 575 crore). Projects including Ahmedabad-Dholera Package 1 (Rs 1,298 crore), Package 2 (Rs 1,415 crore), Package 3 (Rs 1,034 crore), and Package 4 (Rs 1,358 crore) will be inaugurated.

Railway projects worth Rs 891 crore under the Ministry of Railways will also be inaugurated, including the Himmatnagar-Khedbrahma broad gauge line, quadrupling between Gandhidham-Adipur, and the Kanalus-Jamnagar doubling as part of the Rajkot-Kanalus doubling project. Additionally, the Khedbrahma-Himmatnagar-Asarva train will be flagged off from Khedbrahma. In total, development works worth Rs 10,921 crore under these three ministries of the Government of India will be inaugurated and launched.

On March 31, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development works worth Rs 8,886 crore under various departments of the Government of Gujarat. Among these, the highest allocation of Rs 5,295.5 crore is under the Urban Development Department.

These projects mainly include development works in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, such as the development of the Kharicut Canal in Ahmedabad, the modernisation of BRTS and AMTS bus services of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the construction of a new four-lane bridge after demolishing the existing Subhash Bridge, housing for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), sports complexes, auditoriums, and similar projects.

In Gandhinagar, projects include construction of housing for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), laying of a 1800 mm sewer trunk line for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation through open excavation (length: 2,420 meters) and microtunneling (length: 3,180 meters) from the national highway to Adalaj TSPS, construction of a 15 MLD sewage treatment plant at Pethapur, interlinking of four lakes at Randheja, and installation of storm water lines.

In addition to the Urban Development Department, development works under the Water Resources, Water Supply, Roads & Buildings, GIDC, Health & Family Welfare, Tourism, Tribal Development, and Rural Development departments of the Government of Gujarat will also be inaugurated and launched.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi will facilitate housewarming ceremonies (Ghar Pravesh) for 38,949 homes across 34 districts under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), helping realise the dream of homeownership for rural citizens of the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)