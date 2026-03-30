New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday slammed the BJP for targeting alliance partner Congress over "demographic change" in Assam, stating that the Border Security Force is managed by the Centre.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Raut called the BJP a "failure" after Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused it of altering the state's demographics for vote-bank politics in the run-up to the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

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Raut said, "BJP has the Border Security Force under them and is also in power in Assam, yet they keep repeating 'Congress-Congress'. What did they do in the last 10 years? This means they are a failure."

This comes after Amit Shah, addressing a public rally in Nalbari, said, "Driven by the greed for vote banks, the Congress party changed the entire demographics of Assam. Dhubri and its nine surrounding districts are now teeming with infiltrators."

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The Union Minister and BJP leader further alleged that previous Congress governments had allowed illegal infiltration for decades. "The Congress government had kept the doors open for infiltrators inside Assam for years. Our Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has shut the borders and reclaimed 1.25 lakh acres of land that had been occupied by infiltrators," Shah said.

Making a strong electoral pitch, he outlined a firm roadmap against infiltration. "Today, I have come to Nalbari to say: form a 'Lotus flower' government for the third time. In the next five years, we will identify and deport every single infiltrator," he asserted.

The influx of illegal immigrants is a poll plank for the BJP in Assam, and the party has repeatedly targeted Congress and the INDIA bloc parties over the issue.

The polling for a single-phase Assam election will be held on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4, according to the Election Commission of India.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)