Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30(ANI): Bengaluru Police under the jurisdiction of Kempegowda International Airport have busted a gang involved in illegally importing counterfeit cigarettes from abroad and selling them across various states. 5 accused persons have been arrested.

According to the police, 5 persons were taken into custody by the Bengaluru International Airport police on Saturday for allegedly smuggling fake branded cigarettes from Southeast Asian countries. The authorities recovered 20 cartons of counterfeit products, estimated to be worth approximately ₹50 lakh, intended for sale across various states.

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The arrested individuals have been identified as Abdul Basheed, his son Mohammed Ashiq, along with Mohammed Anwar, Mohammed Ansari, and Ghulam Hussain Khan. According to police, the accused were smuggling fake cigarettes from Singapore, Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, and Hong Kong into Bengaluru and distributing them to other states.

Acting on credible information, police conducted a raid and seized around 20 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes. The total value of the seized items is estimated to be approximately ₹50 lakh.

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During the investigation, it was found that the gang used to purchase 10,000 cigarettes in Cambodia for ₹25,000. While a single cigarette costs around ₹2.50 abroad, they were selling it in Bengaluru for ₹16. In comparison, the market price of genuine cigarettes ranges between ₹22 and ₹24, allowing them to attract customers with lower prices.

Earlier in March, Customs officials at Bengaluru Airport intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 1.125 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 39.37 lakh.

The narcotic substance was hidden inside a photo frame in the passenger's checked-in baggage.

In a post on X, the official handle of Bangalore Customs shared, "NDPS Seizure at Bengaluru Airport | 14.03.2026 Customs intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 1.125 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at ₹39.37 lakh, concealed inside a photo frame in checked-in baggage. The accused was arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985."

The accused was arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident, on March 3, two interstate drug peddlers, including one woman, were arrested after a successful operation by the Narcotics Control Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru City.

The CCB seized 8,335 LSD strips, 534 grams of Charas, 5kg of Hydro Ganja, along with two mobile phones and one two-wheeler during the operation, according to a release.

The CCB Narcotics Control Wing officers and staff conducted this raid within the limits of Bagalur Police Station based on credible information gathered by a team led by ACP HK Mahanand and Police Inspector Manjappa CA.

The two arrested were revealed to be Bengaluru residents for the past year and were involved in an organised illegal drug distribution network. They were receiving narcotic substances from a Kerala-based individual residing in Thailand and distributing them to customers as per his instructions, thereby earning illegal profits. A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act at Bagalur Police Station, as per the release. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)