New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI/SRV Media): MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU), a leading university in India and having a legacy for over four decades as a private engineering and management institution, is making history in the education sector by creating an opportunity for its students to learn from esteemed international faculty.

As a part of its innate focus on creating possibilities for students to upskill and compete not just nationally, but globally, MIT-WPU is now expanding its pedagogy with international faculty teaching 25% of the syllabus.

The faculty has been handpicked from top QS ranked universities. The students will be taught by experienced research and industry-oriented faculty from prestigious institutions. By giving students a unique perspective, the faculty can pave their paths towards international possibilities. MIT-WPU is one of the first few universities in India to have such a stellar group of global experts and international faculty onboard to impart quality education to students.

Global exposure to create global possibilities

Speaking on this path-breaking educational initiative, Dr. N.T. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MIT-World Peace University, said, "As a student-centric University, it has been our constant endeavour to pursue excellence in academics and provide our students with excellent opportunities that shape their learning outcomes through a global and holistic approach. Taking a step in that direction, we are proud to introduce our new international faculty, who will be guiding our students towards following the ethos of value-based education with a global outlook. This will be part of the curriculum for all programs under the Schools of Engineering, Law, Management, Design, Education, Pharmacy, Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Liberal Arts, Media & Journalism, Public Policy, offered at MIT-WPU with 25% of the syllabus being covered by global experts with no additional costs incurred by students. We believe that access to quality higher education is the right of every student, and we are working relentlessly to ensure that our students have exposure to global education that can open up global possibilities for them."

Preparing global citizens

The entire student community faces uncertainty about the future - seeking quality higher education opportunities and being concerned about their future job prospects - due to the ongoing pandemic that has severely impacted all sections of our society. However, under MIT-WPU's new path-breaking initiative, students can imbibe the best of global education, where thought leaders from across the globe share varied perspectives and contribute to enriching knowledge exchange. Further, through this initiative, students get the opportunity to graduate with international exposure in the current situation that positions them to embark on global opportunities with promising career prospects.

Most importantly, no higher fees or additional costs are charged to students to avail this opportunity and the policy will be implemented across all the programs offered by the university wherein 25% syllabus of each program will be taught by a global expert or thought leader. The plan will be rolled out in phases with the expected timeline of the first session to be as early as August 9, 2021.

40-Year legacy in education

One of the most esteemed institutes in India, MIT-WPU (Pune) is an educational, spiritual, and technology-first university that brings together the best of academic, extracurricular, and universal value-based education for an enriching educational experience. The university is well known as an institute of global repute, with growing technological advancements in academics, research, and innovation.

Sharing the purpose behind this initiative, Rahul V. Karad, the visionary educationist, and the Managing Trustee & Executive President, MAEER's MIT Group of Institutions & Executive President, MIT-WPU, shared, "40 years ago, we were the first institute to offer value-based learning in technology to students in Maharashtra with the vision to transform access to quality education. Continuing our legacy of creating futuristic ecosystems for students in India, our university is still dedicated to offering what's most relevant to our students to become future leaders. By updating the curriculum across all the programs, diversifying our faculty through international integrations, and providing exposure to global thought leaders, MIT-WPU is an institute of eminence always focusing on students first. Our purpose is to shape global citizens who can impact the world in meaningful ways and innovative solutions."

With the purpose of meeting the long-felt need for a scientific and educational research centre, MIT Group of Institutions was established in the year 1983 by Dr. V. D. Karad, Founder President, MIT Group. Since then, the MIT Group of Institutions has grown exponentially and has made a strong impact in the field of education throughout India. Today, the MIT Group provides education in the fields of Engineering, Medicine, Pharmacy, Marine Engineering, Insurance, Distance Education, Telecom Management, Lighting, Design, Food & Technology, Retail Management, Masters in Business Administration, School of Governance, School of Education and Hospitality Management.

MIT-WPU's multidisciplinary approach towards providing a premium quality educational experience to students is what makes it one of the best private universities in the country. They implement well-researched WPU methods, which bring about a perfect balance of an academic framework reinforced through experiential learning.

