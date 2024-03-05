India PR Distribution

Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], March 5: Mizoram-based startup Tui Bon Natural, the company behind leading Northeast natural beverage brand 'Local All Natural Soda' has successfully concluded its pre-seed fundraise at a valuation of USD 1.25 million, marking a historic moment as Mizoram's first startup to secure equity financing.

Founded by Mizoram-native Zomawii Khiangte and Felipe Rodriguez, Tui Bon's Local All Natural Soda non-alcoholic beverage line showcases the unique flavors of Northeast India through craft sodas made from indigenous and locally sourced fruits like pomelo, roselle, orange, and dragonfruit. The co-founders transitioned from successful careers in New York to build the brand that celebrates their shared passion for natural, artisanal products from Zomawii's native region, enhancing market access for smallholder farmers.

Local All Natural Soda has established itself as a leading beverage partner for major music festivals across the Northeast. The fundraise propels an ambitious expansion targeting health and eco-conscious customers in key metropolitan areas of Bangalore Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. The infusion of funds will enable the brand to ramp up production, introduce new flavors, and scale distribution.

"The distinctive flavors of Northeast India remain largely unexplored on the global stage," Zomawii shares, "'Tui Bon' translates to 'very tasty,' in Mizo language. We are excited to unveil the unparalleled essence of our region to consumers worldwide."

The fundraise was facilitated by Alsisar Impact, South Asia's leading frontier markets incubator in the North-East and Himalayan region. Their strategic involvement attracted key impact and angel investors, including award-winning author and journalist Shoba Narayan, Unitus Capital Chairman Narayan Ramachandran, Mumbai-based industrialist Aditya Sheth, and Sonali Mehta-Rao of Ahaana Ventures.

Anuj Sharma, Founder of Alsisar Impact, expresses, "With their passion for high quality, sustainable, and socially impactful business, Zomawii and Felipe have built a local brand that can transform how global markets view the Northeast."

Mizoram, often celebrated as India's greenest state, has encountered limited entrepreneurial growth due to geographical isolation. Tui Bon spearheads a transformative movement, exporting high-quality consumer goods from Mizoram to other parts of India and reshaping the state's economic and social landscape.

Tui Bon Natural Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Mizoram, India, launched its beverage brand 'Local All Natural Soda' in December 2021 under the visionary leadership of Carnegie Mellon alumna Zomawii Khiangte and Felipe Rodriguez. Their line of craft non-alcoholic beverages are made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. By prioritizing indigenous fruits from independent and smallholder farmers, the brand promotes sustainable farming practices and has become a favored craft beverage brand in North-East India.

